Atkins sixth twice at State meet By Joey Martin May 10, 2023

Monterey High senior Phillip Atkins placed sixth in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the LHSAA Class B State Championships at LSU in Baton Rouge Thursday to lead Monterey competitors.

Atkins finished sixth in the 100-dash at 11.83, and ran a 24.45 in the 200 to place sixth.

Senior Brandon Tiffee was seventh in the shotput at 39 1/2 feet. Tiffee's throw was a personal best and school record. Monterey senior Nathan Blount placed eighth in the 200-dash at 25.09.

Monterey's 4x100 relay team of Brady Avery, Treyten Charrier, Nathan Blount and Philip Atkins placed eighth at 49.19.

The 4x200 team of Nathan Blount, Phillip Atkins, JR Foreman and Brady Avery finished seventh in the 4x200 at 1:44.80.

Senior Brady Avery placed seventh in the long jump at 18 feet, .25 inches. Sophomore Carson Woodrum finished seventh in the triple jump at 37 feet, 6 inches.

Senior Treyten Charrier was eighth in the 110-hurdles at 23.27.

For the girls, junior Addy LaCaze was ninth in the triple jump at 30 feet, 3 inches.

Freshman Lily Clay placed ninth in the 100-hurdles at 20.89.

The 4x100 relay team of Marlee Avery, Lily Clay, Macee Green and Rylie Murray placed third at 59.44.

The 4x200 relay team of Kinzie Avery, Marlee Avery, Lily Clay and Isabella White finished ninth at 2:12.70.
