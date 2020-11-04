So how much money did Vidalia High lose with the Covid-19 restrictions Friday?
"We lost at least as much as we made," said Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley.
And I must admit I was a bit concerned last month about how things would play out as far as the fans were concerned for this game.
And while other schools were given the green light to go to 50 percent, Concordia Parish had to remain with 25 percent attendance because the parish was above five percent for two consecutive weeks.
And so while Ferriday High stands were pretty much packed most of the year because the visitors side was close to empty, there was no way that was going to be the case Friday night with Ferriday being the visiting team.
"We turned away 200 people at Vidalia High, and I know Ferriday sold out of their 200 tickets in 15 minutes," Cooley said.
Besides the regular gate sales, Cooley said Vidalia High did not make as much money at the concession stand because of the crowd restriction.
Considering all the restrictions, the game went off without a hitch.
Ferriday won the game 70-0 with a running clock the entire second half.
The halftime lasted as long as the second half as Vidalia High's cheerleaders, dance team and band performed.
"We haven't had a chance to recognize those students, so we wanted to be sure to do that," Cooley said.
The Ferriday band came on the field with the clock showing 0:00, but the officials seemed lenient in allowing the extra time.
"I appreciate that," Cooley said. "We wanted to show some good will by allowing Ferriday to perform. Covid-19 has really put a damper on a lot of extra-curricular activities."
There were no problems at the gate, and some of those who couldn't get in had a decent view from Viking Street.
The crowd was very orderly, and the game was very clean.
"I thought everything went smooth," Cooley said. "Except for the final score."
It was not one of those memorable Vidalia-Ferriday High football games to remember.
But it was still a game.
In August we didn’t know if we would be playing football at all.
And the future is still so very uncertain.
Look at poor Cathedral High’s football team having to forfeit its second-round playoff contest this Friday because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the school.
And only one of the football players tested positive!
You have to really feel for the coaches and players, especially the seniors.
At this stage any football team should be grateful for at least playing the game.
It seems the number of games being cancelled now is reaching higher numbers than in the beginning.
Ferriday is attempting to find an opponent for next week after Delhi Charter had to cancel its home game against the Trojans because of a few positive tests.
Class 5A power Acadiana, the defending state champion and top-rated team in the state, reached out to Smith to play next Friday, but Smith smartly said no thanks, although admitting if it would have been earlier in the season he would have given it more thought.
It’s already affecting basketball as Monterey had to postpone its scheduled game with Calvin Tuesday because Calvin High School is under quarantine.
Monterey boys and girls coach Eric Richard said he is already playing less tournaments.
With family gatherings for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the way a lot of people are just going along as if everything is kosher now, you have to wonder how it will affect basketball.
Did I mention it's been a crazy year?
