“Why not?“
That was the response Concordia Parish School Board Superintendent Toyua Watson-Bachus gave to Ferriday girls basketball coach Lisa Abron when asked last week about the Lady Trojans scheduling a game with Delta Charter.
I’ve been hearing rumblings of parish schools attempting to schedule games with the Ferriday charter school.
Vidalia High softball coach James Thomas scheduled a game against Delta Charter in his own tournament in late March. Everything went off without a hitch.
In 2014, School Board members voted to notify federal authorities that Delta Charter was not in compliance with a 1970 federal desegregation order in connection with a consent decree signed by a federal judge in 2013.
Then-Superintendent Paul Nelson said the Ferriday school did not meet the required racial makeup, explaining in a Sentinel interview DC was enrolling 85 percent white / 15 percent black.
Then-Delta Charter Administrator Clovis Christman told the Sentinel the school “received consent to open from Judge Robert James back in January 2013. We were mandated to transfer our answers to Judge Dee Drell in district court. He was fine with what was going on.”
In 2017, U.S. District Judge Dee Drell ruled that Delta Charter was not in compliance with the federal
In his ruling, Drell required that during the 2017-18 school year, Delta Charter limit its enrollment to 350 students from Concordia Parish, create a Diversity Committee to aid in increasing minority enrollment and designate a Special Master.
Last year, Concordia Parish School Board members unanimously agreed to carry on the lawsuit which puts a cap on student numbers, limiting the institution to 350 pupils.
School Board members reached their decision after meeting for nearly an hour in executive session in their May 19 regular meeting.
Fortunately, Bachus sees that allowing parish schools to play Delta Charter in sports is a positive for all three schools.
Bachus admitted after Abron expressed a little surprise, she decided to delve into the situation further.
“No one ever told me we couldn’t play Delta Charter,” Bachus said. “I went looking through everything, and never found a rule that said we could not. I called all the board members, and they were OK with playing them.”
So Ferriday and Delta Charter have already scheduled to play each other in football in 2024 and 2025. Re-districting in the LHSAA is scheduled for the end of this upcoming school year.
Basketball coaches were quick to jump on it.
Delta Charter has Vidalia on its schedule for December 19, 2023 at Delta Charter, and at Vidalia on January 3, 2024.
Delta Charter will play Ferriday on January 5, 2024 at Ferriday High.
Baseball and softball teams are looking to schedule games next spring.
And then, the shocker of all shockers, Ferriday and Delta Charter will play football in 2024 and in 2025.
Delta Charter football coach Blake Wheeler is waiting to see who gets the Vidalia head coaching job in football to talk about playing in the future.
Vidalia principal Bernie Cooley interviewed four candidates Tuesday.
Bachus knows how it is for parents of athletes having to schedule watching their children play at home, and especially on the road.
“As a sports mom, I want to be there for every one of my child’s games,” Watson said. “If we can play Delta Charter, and not have to travel an hour away, that’s a positive. And now, parents of public school athletes who have nieces, nephews or cousins playing at Delta Charter will be able to watch them play. It will be great seeing people cheering on both sides for our children.”
“Talk to me, Toyua.”
I’ve been pleading for this for the past several years.
And now it’s happening.
And for those saying, “What in the world is Delta Charter doing playing Ferriday in football?”
Look back a few years and you will see Delta Charter in the same district with Ouachita Christian, Oak Grove, Cedar Creek and St. Frederick.
And, for the most part, they competed.
Delta Charter fans will now have the luxury of watching Ferriday and Vidalia bands, watch a game in Monterey’s new gym, and watch athletes under their own noses play the games they love.
And bottom line — it’s going to be a financial windfall. Most games played in the parish had a bunch of empty seats.
I guarantee you that will not be the case when a parish school plays Delta Charter.
My biggest wish would be to have Delta Charter playing in the Vidalia Jamboree.
But last Thursday, the Concordia Parish School Board voted for work to begin this summer on Ferriday and Vidalia High School football fields this summer.
The board can approve to advertise and accept bids from contractors by its June meeting. Construction would begin around July 1, which puts the workers in a tight pinch to have the fields finished by football season.
Sorry to be pessimistic, but past history (see Monterey gym) tells me there is no way they can have the football fields ready for the end of August.
That would make this year the third time in four years the Vidalia Jamboree has not been held because of either COVID or continuous rain last year.
Vidalia High School Principal Bernie Cooley asked board members at the meeting to hold off beginning the project until after the football season, and also suggested working on one field at a time, so if there are weather delays to construction, the teams would have the option to play on the other school’s field.
What a concept!
Common sense takes a stand. Just not sure how much that will affect decisions on the fields.
Bernie, you really need to run for School Board after you retire as principal.
But I’m not going to let that sour the big news surrounding Delta Charter and public schools competing on the football field, basketball courts, baseball diamonds and at softball parks.
Thank you, Toyua.
And, yes, Why Not!!!!
