On January 12, five days before legendary Monterey basketball coach Jack Bairnsfather cut the ribbon on the new Monterey gym that is justifiably named The Jack Bairnsfather Gymnasium, I called Joe Bairnsfather to see if his dad could speak to the Vidalia Lions Club on January 18.
Joe said that day may be tough because he had school obligations, and his wife, Debbie, was teaching. I told him, fine, we can do it the first of February.
Joe called me back the next day and said he and his sister, Jill Britt, could bring “Coach Jack” for January 18, after all.
Needless to say, I was eager for that day to arrive. And even more grateful now.
Bairnsfather left us on January 31, passing away at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria at the age of 90.
In 1998, Bairnsfather was named. Mr. Louisiana in basketball, the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches’ top award. Bairnsfather led Monterey to the Class C state finals in 1982 where the Wolves fell to Pineview.
Bairnsfather, who graduated from LSU in 1951, coached in the Louisiana All-Star Basketball Game in 1982, and was named Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches in Class A, Class B and Class C. He was also named Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association in Class C.
Bairnsfather was nominated as a National High School Coach of the Year in 1982, when his team won its first 28 games.
He has coached several all-state players and had several chosen to play in the state all-star game, including son J oe Bairnsfather in 1976.
Bairnsfather, who also coached baseball at Monterey, graduated from Monterey in 1951, and returned to the school in 1956 as a teacher. He kept score for former Monterey coach O’Dare Hammett. He replaced Hammett as coach in 1959.
Joe confided to me that his dad was hesitant to speak, but relented and agreed to come.
When it came time for Coach Jack to begin talking, he graciously asked if he could just speak from his chair, which was fine by everyone.
For the next 25 minutes, Coach Jack held that room spellbound, talking about having to overcome polio, which he acquired at the age of four.
Bairnsfather talked about attending LSU, most times having to hitchhike to school and home.
Coach Jack said he went to get assistance for school, and he was asked what he was studying. He told them P.E. because he wanted to be a coach. They told him he would not be able to get assistance because he could not be around and keep up with the athletes.
Coach Jack told the officials he would find another way, but the officials later came back and told him they could help him.
Coach Jack was also admitted to the ROTC, despite one leg being shorter than the other from the polio.
“An officer asked me how I got in there,” Bairnsfather said. “I told them I had no idea. They transferred me out.”
When asked about how big a difference the 3-point line made, Bairnsfather first alluded to his alma mater, saying, “Can you imagine if Pete Maravich would have had a 3-point line?” Then he stated it did make a difference in the high school game, talking about a few of his long-range shooters.
Of course, he always went back to his love for Monterey, where he was boys basketball coach at Monterey from 1959 to 1992 when he took over as principal at the school until 1997.
One tidbit I was not aware of is that Bairnsfather received only one technical foul in 33 years. The contest was played at LaSalle in the mid-1970s.
“They said one of our players stepped out of bounds,” said Joe, who was on the team at that time. “Dad told him he was that far in bounds, using his hands to show the distance. They T’d him up.”
I called Joe the next day and told him how everyone talked about his dad being one of the best programs they have ever heard.
“I’m glad,” Joe said. “Dad told me he was glad he did it. He really enjoyed it.”
Everyone talked about how glad they were that he was able to cut the ribbon on the new gym, be the grand marshal for the first Monterey Homecoming parade, and attend the first game in the gym.I am among those grateful for those milestones.
But I’m also grateful Joe and Jill were able to bring Coach Jack to our meeting on that day.
Thanks for all the great memories, Coach Jack.
