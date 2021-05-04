CLEVELAND, Miss. -- Delta State University student-athletes Jake Barlow and Hunter Riggins were named the Guaranty Bank Featured Athletes of the Week after their performances this past weekend.
Barlow was named one of DSU’s Guaranty Bank Featured Athletes of the Week after he hit .538 (7-for-13) with four homer runs and eight RBI as the Delta State University baseball team took two-out-of-three against the Mississippi College Choctaws to close out the 2021 Gulf South Conference regular season.
The Monroe. native, hit a solo home run in DSU’s 8-0 game one victory on Friday night, and followed that up with a two home run, four RBI effort in a 15-2 game two victory. In game three of the weekend, Barlow added another home run and an RBI single as he drove in three.
Barlow hit four home runs, drove in eight runs, scored five runs, walked twice, doubled, and had a stolen base on the weekend for the Statesmen.
The Statesmen open the GSC playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the tournament and open play on Friday, May 7 at approximately 1 p.m. against the No. 4 seeded Blazers of Valdosta State University at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.
Riggins was named the other Guaranty Bank Featured Athletes of the Week after tossed a complete game three-hit shutout of the Choctaws in an 8-0 Statesmen win in game one of the series.
Riggins worked 9.0 innings and yielded three hits while he struck out nine on 112 pitches to notch his seventh win of the year.
The Hernando, Miss. native, improved to 7-4 and holds a 2.74 earned run average for the Statesmen this year. Riggins retired eight Choctaws in a row from the end of the first inning through the fourth frame, and gave up just one hit after the fifth inning.
Riggins also induced three ground ball double plays, the most on the year in a single game for the Statesmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.