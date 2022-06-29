Monterey High alum Jake Barlow doesn’t know if this will be his final baseball playing days or not.
But, no matter, Barlow is enjoying playing for the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in Minot, North Dakota, a collegiate wood bat baseball team playing in the Expedition League.
“It’s been fun because there is no pressure,” said Barlow, who just completed an award-filled career at Delta State.
Barlow said Souris Valley head coach Michael Keenan sent him a message asking if he would be interesting in playing with the Sabre Dogs.
Barlow has enjoyed his stay in North Dakota.
“The weather is nice and there are no mosquitoes,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m suffocating. And there are ducks everywhere.”
Barlow garnered numerous awards at Delta State, with his final honor being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2022 Gulf South Conference Spring All-Academic Team.
Barlow finished with a 3.38 GOA in Health, Physical Education and Recreation.
He was named as the prestigious Charles S. Kerg Top Male Senior Student-Athlete The Charles S. Kerg Senior Student-Athlete of the Year Award was established in 1968 by former Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach Horace McCool to honor the all-around student-athletes who excelled on the field, in the classroom, and within the campus and community.
On the field, Barlow was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings All-South Region first team.
Barlow, added the honor to a list that included First-Team All-Gulf South Conference, First-Team D2CCA and NCBWA All-South Region, and First-Team CoSIDA All-Academic District 5 accolades. Barlow paces the Statesmen with 13 home runs, 50 runs scored, and his 15 doubles. Barlow brought home his third ABCA All-South Region honor, earning first-team in 2019 and second-team honors in 2021.
Barlow finished third on the team with 42 RBI and has a team-best .615 slugging percentage.
Barlow finished with a .307 batting average, ranking fifth in the GSC in home runs and runs scored. Barlow ranks third on the DSU career, eighth on the GSC career-home runs list (45), sixth in career-total bases (402), and sixth in triples (8).
The Statesmen wrapped up the season 32-17 overall and a 20-7 GSC mark, capturing the school’s 22nd regular season league title and making its 35th NCAA Postseason appearance.
The Sabre Dogs play a 60-game summer season from May to August, with both a mid-season and end-of-season playoffs to crown the EL champion.
On Monday, Souris Valley won its 23rd straight game.
On Saturday, Barlow tied the Sabre Dogs game against North Iowa in the eighth inning with a home run, his second of the game, which Souris Valley won 8-7 win extra innings.
“The winning streak is crazy,” Barlow said.”It’s kind of insane. We have a really good team. The caliber of play is a lot like playing at Delta State.”
Barlow is hitting close to .300, and has hit six home runs.
Barlow played in a wooden bat league last year.
“It took some adjusting, but I’ve gotten used to it,” he said. “There’s no pressure and I’ve been able to enjoy playing. Not a lot of people get this opportunity.”
The Major League Baseball Draft begins July 17.
“I’m going to wait for the Draft and see what happens with free agency, as well,” Barlow said. “If nothing does happen, I will start the next chapter of my life. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.