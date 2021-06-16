Jake Barlow stumbled out of the gate this season, his junior year at Delta State University. It was enough for the Statesman second baseman to wonder if the end of the line was near.
“It was real bad,” said Barlow, who was hitting .220 early in the season. “My body just wasn’t working right. I just didn’t know if I could do it anymore.”
But things turned 180 degrees when the Statesmen visited Auburn-Montgomery on April 11.
“I specifically remember that week,” Barlow sad.
The Monterey native went 5-for-6 in the first game of the series, hitting two home runs and collecting a double.
Barlow went 2-for-4 the second day with a double and finished the series collecting a home run and double, driving in six runs and walking twice.
“It just seemed to take off from there,” Barlow said. “I had been spending extra time in the batting cage and working on things. I knew that weekend that the slump was over.”
Delta State finished 12-10 at the end of March.
The Statesmen finished the year falling to University of West Florida in the NCAA Division II South Region Baseball Tournament.
The Statesmen concluded the season with 28-20 overall and 21-14 in the Gulf South Conference that included a GSC Tournament runner-up and a berth in the NCAA Division II South Region in Pensacola, Fla.
That’s when the honors started pouring in for Barlow, who was named to the 2021 D2CCA All-America First Team on June 4. A week later he was named to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II Second Team All-American team.
Barlow adds the honor to his 2021 list of accolades that includes National Collegiate Baseball Writers Second-Team All-American, D2CAA and NCBWA All-South Region First-Team and All-GSC First-Team. The Jonesville product earned D2CCA Second-Team All-American and NCBWA Third-Team All-American in addition to ABCA, D2CCA, and NCBWA First-Team All-South Region in 2019.
The junior led the Statesmen with 19 home runs, two triples, and 61 RBI while slugging a team-best .721 starting all 47 contests for the Statesmen. Barlow is third on the team with a. 328 batting average and is second with 46 runs scored and 12 doubles. He ranks second in the GSC and 11th in the nation in home runs, while his RBI mark ranks ninth nationally.
Barlow’s 19 home runs are tied for fifth on the Delta State single-season home run list with Zack Shannon (2017) and his 32 career home runs stand seventh on the all-time home runs list.
That was with no mid-week games because of COVID-19.
“That was good and bad,” Barlow said. “It gave you more time to look toward the weekend, but you didn’t get those mid-week at bats. We had intra-squad games, but that’s not like an actual game with live at-bats. It was just not the same.”
Barlow finished his senior season at Monterey in 2016 with an amazing .765 batting average. He walked three times and had an on base percentage of .790.
He had 10 home runs nine doubles and four triples, driving in 25 runs.
Barlow also posted a 3.23 earned run average on the mound, striking out 68 and walking 24.
“I don’t miss pitching at all,” Barlow said. “It puts a bunch more on you. I just don’t throw hard enough at this level.”
Barlow said he is spending this summer working for his girlfriend’s father at his body shop in Indianola, while doing a little farming on the side.
“I just want to rest my body and get re-focused when we start back up,” Barlow said. “It is big-time mental on the baseball field.
Barlow received an extra year because of COVID-19.
“I’ve had a couple of people call showing interest,” Barlow said of future plans. “I’m just going to go out and take care of what I can take care of. I definitely want to play some more after next season.”
