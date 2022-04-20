Cullen O’Shea put the Argonauts up 2-0 with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning.
Jake Barlow and Kirkland Trahan hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first. Barlow belted a three-run home run and Trahan followed with a solo homer as the Statesmen claimed a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the first.
The Statesmen added to their lead with a three-run second inning. Hayden White and Trahan delivered RBI singles and Chad Ragland got a run home with a sacrifice-fly.
Carson Clowers doubled home a run to extend the lead to 8-2 in the third.
Five-run on six hits crossed the plate in the fourth to put the Statesmen up 13-2. Barlow hit a solo home run while Dendy and Clowers had RBI singles. Dalton Cummins doubled home the final run of the inning.
Dendy launched a grand slam to make the score 17-2 in the fifth.
UWF scored a run the sixth and three runs in the seventh to make the final score 17-6.
ON THE MOUND
Statesmen starter Harrison Haley (8-0) earned the win, tossing 5.0 innings while allowing two runs on eight hits with two walks.
UWF starter Dilan Lawson (3-1) gave up seven runs on six hits with two walks
NOTABLES
Clowers led the Statesmen with three hits, including two doubles.
Barlow’s two home runs moved his career home run total to 44, which ranks third on the all-time DSU home run list.
Trahan had a solo home run and Dendy had a grand slam and five RBI.
Barlow drove in four runs and had nine total bases to move into 10th place in career RBIs with 167 and career total bases with 386.
Cummins and Dees each had a double and a single to round out the Statesmen with multiple hits.
