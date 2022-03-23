Monterey alum Jake Barlow continues moving up the career home run mark at Delta State afer hitting his 39th career dinger against West Georgia Sunday.
The homer put the senior one behind Craig Newton (2002-2005) for fourth on the DSU career home runs chart.
Delta State University endured a combined 9: 07 hours and 20 innings of baseball to sweep a doubleheader from the University of West Georgia by the scores of 10-9 (12 inn..) and 5-4 (8 inn.) on Sunday afternoon at Cole Field.
INSIDE THE MATCHUP
Game 1 Final: Delta State 10 | West Georgia 9 (12 inn.)
Game 2 Final: Delta State 5 | West Georgia 4 (8 inn.)
Location: Cole Field | Carrollton, Ga.
Records: Delta State (14-7, 9-5 GSC) | West Georgia (12-11, 5-9 GSC)
HOW IT HAPPENED | GM 1
A Jackson Webb RBI single gave West Georgia a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
The Statemen plated three in the fifth erase the 1-0 deficit and take a 3-1 lead. Hayden White tied the game with an RBI single and Kirkland Trahan singled in two runs to put DSU in front.
Webb tied the game with a two-run single and Jonathan Logsdon’s RBI single regained a 4-3 lead for the Wolves.
The Statesmen loaded the bases in the sixth only to have ground out and a flyout ended the threat.
Hayden White doubled and scored on a passed ball and Blayke Dendy scored off a Wyatt Pratt triple to put the Statesmen in front 5-4 in the top of the seventh.
Cody Mish drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game 5-5 in the eighth. Steven Lacey entered the game out of the bullpen to end the threat with a ground out and fly out.
Rodney Hibler, who started the 10th inning at second due to the GSC tiebreaker rule, scored on a wild pitch for a 6-5 Statesmen lead.
Trahan had an Anthony Calabro ball pop out of his glove that ended up being a two-out RBI triple, sending the game to the 11th tied 6-6.
Chad Ragland scored on a wild pitch and Noah Thigpen walked with the bases loaded to give the Statesmen an 8-6 lead in the top of the 11th.
Logsdon singled in two runs for the Wolves to send the game to the 12th tied 8-8.
Brett Cobb scored on a Ragland sacrifice fly and Trahan single home Hayden White as the Statesmen regained a 10-8 lead in the 12th.
Calbro had a sac-fly to trim the lead to 10-9 but Andrew Morlen coaxed a groundout to end the game.
ON THE MOUND | GM 1
DSU starter Hammer Franks allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
UWG starter Jonathan Hickman recorded six strikeouts and gave up three runs on five hits in 4.2 innings of work.
Andrew Morlen (1-0), who was the final of five Statesmen relievers, allowed a run on no hits in 1.2 innings pitched to earn the win.
Nick Morgan (0-1) yielded two runs on a hit with two strikeouts as the Wolves’ pitcher of record.
HOW IT HAPPENED | GM 2
Runs scored on an error, a Collin Moore RBI ground out and Logan Fink hit a solo home run as UWG grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first.
Barlow doubled and later scored on a wild pitch to get the Statesmen on the board down 3-1.
The Statesmen scored twice in the top of the eighth to take a 5-3 lead.
A Pratt sac-bunt moved Barlow to third and Noah Thigpen reached on a throwing error to score Barlow.
Thigpen scored on a Ragland single to left.
Charlie Toll singled in a run in the bottom of the eighth to trim the deficit to 5-4, but reliever Cooper Brune got a pair of flyouts to secure the win.
