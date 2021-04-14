Delta State University baseball player Jake Barlow was selected the Gulf South Conference Baseball Player of the Week announced by the league office on Tuesday.
Barlow helped the Statesmen to a 2-1 week that included a 6-1 win over No. 25 Southern Arkansas and a doubleheader split with Auburn University at Montgomery.
The Monterey native went 7-for-14 for a .500 batting average at the plate with two doubles, two home runs, and five RBI.
Barlow had a 1.071 slugging percentage, a .533 on base percentage, and fielded 1.000 in 13 fielding chances.
Barlow is hitting .303 and ranks third in the GSC with 37 RBI and fourth with nine home runs so far in 2021.
Delta State, 18-11 overall and 15-11 in the GSC, begins a three-game series against the University Montevallo on Friday at 5 p.m. in Montevallo, Ala. The series concludes with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Barlow, Josh Smeltzer, and Hayden White combined for nine RBI to help the Delta State University baseball team (17-11, 14-11 GSC) to a 14-5 win over Auburn University at Montgomery (14-12, 12-12 GSC) in game one of a doubleheader at Q.V. Lowe Field on Sunday.
The Statesmen took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Darek Sargent doubled and scored from third on a wild pitch.
Three runs on five hits came across in the third to make it 4-0. Josh Smeltzer belted a home run to left field with one out. Jake Barlow doubled and scored on a Kade Dees two-out single before Dees scored on a Chad Ragland RBI single.
AUM got on the board in the fifth to trim the DSU lead to 4-1. Grayson Blackwell was hit by a pitch and scored on a Joseph Hartsfield single.
Delta State answered the AUM run in the sixth. Ragland singled and scored on a Hayden White single.
Zach Feaster had an RBI single, and Blackwell hit a three-run home run to tie the game 5-5 in the sixth.
The Statesmen took a 7-5 in the seventh. Smeltzer drew a leadoff walk and came home when Barlow belted a home run to left field.
Delta State plated five runs to take a 12-5 lead in the eighth. Kirkland Trahan was hit by a pitch and scored on a Smeltzer single.
and Trahan scored on a Barlow home run to left field. White delivered a two-RBI single to left with the bases loaded to plate the final two runs of the inning.
•Kade Dees drove in Smeltzer and Blake Dendy to give the Statesmen a 14-5 lead heading to the bottom of the ninth.
ON THE MOUND | GM 1
•Hunter Riggins (5-3) worked seven innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts to earn the win.
•Tyler Britton (0-1) gave up two runs on one hit while walking two to suffer the loss for AUM.
•Charles Darnall tossed two scoreless innings with a strikeout to close the game for the Statesmen.
