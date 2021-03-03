Delta State University second baseman Jake Barlow is this week's Gulf South Conference Baseball Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
The Monterey native hit .545 with three home runs and five RBI to help the Statesmen win the series against the University of West Georgia. Barlow went 6-for-11 at the plate with six runs scored and a stolen base while slugging 1.364 with a .643 on base percentage.
On Sunday, Barlow went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI to lead the Statesmen to a 12-5 series-clinching win over the Wolves. The junior belted a solo home run in the fourth frame to cut UWG's lead to 3-2, and his solo home run in the eighth gave the Statesmen a 10-5 cushion.
The Statesmen return to the diamond to begin a three-game series against the University of West Alabama on Friday at 5 p.m. at Harvey Stadium-Ferriss Field in Cleveland, Miss. Saturday's doubleheader starts at 2 p.m.
