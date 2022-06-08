Senior Jake Barlow of Monterey and junior Carson Clowers were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings All-South Region first and second teams, respectively, as released on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Barlow, adds the honor to a growing list that includes First-Team All-Gulf South Conference, First-Team D2CCA and NCBWA All-South Region, and First-Team CoSIDA All-Academic District 5 accolades.
Barlow paces the Statesmen with 13 home runs, 50 runs scored, and his 15 doubles are tied for the team lead with fellow senior Hayden White. Barlow brings home his third ABCA All-South Region honor, earning first-team in 2019 and second-team honors in 2021.
Barlow native finished third on the team with 42 RBI and has a team-best .615 slugging percentage. Barlow finished with a .307 batting average, ranking fifth in the GSC in home runs and runs scored. Barlow ranks third on the DSU career, eighth on the GSC career-home runs list (45), sixth in career-total bases (402), and sixth in triples (8).
Clowers adds his list that includes First-Team All-GSC and Second-Team D2CAA All-South Region accolades earlier in May. The Monroe, La, native led the Statesmen and ranked sixth in the GSC with a .379 batting average while posting 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 31 RBI, and 13 steals. Clowers made 48 starts at shortstop, ranking seventh in the GSC with a .463 on base percentage, and second in sac-flies (6), and sac-bunts (7).
The Statesmen wrapped up the season 32-17 overall and a 20-7 GSC mark, capturing the school’s 22nd regular season league title and making its 35th NCAA Postseason appearance.
