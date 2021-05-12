Delta State’s Jake Barlow of Monterey was named to the All-Gulf South Conference Baseball first team for the second year in a row.
Barlow, who is hitting .314, leads the Statesmen in home runs (17), RBI (58), 118 total bases, and a .686 slugging percentage. He is third on the team with 11 doubles and 41 runs scored and fourth in hit with 54.
Barlow ranks second in the GSC in RBI, third in home runs and slugging percentage, ninth in runs scored, and first in sacrifice flies
Darek Sargent tripled with one out in the bottom of the ninth and scored on a Chad Ragland single to give the Delta State University baseball team (27-16) a 4-3 win over the University of Alabama Huntsville (22-18) in the 2021 Gulf South Conference Tournament Tuesday Choccolocco Park.
The win advances the Statesmen to the GSC Baseball Championship series against the University of West Florida on May 18-20 in Pensacola, Fla.
The series starts with a single game on Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. followed by game two on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and game three on Thursday at 2 p.m.
The Statesmen claimed a 3-0 lead in the second innings. Blayke Dendy and Barlow had one-out singles with Dendy scoring on a Wyatt Pratt double. Barlow scored on a Donovan Shows sacrifice fly and Pratt came around on a Sargent single.
Delta State let a two-run lead slip away in the bottom of the ninth inning as the University of Alabama Huntsville (22-17) scored two run to claim a 6-5 win in the 2021 Gulf South Conference Tournament on Monday at Choccolocco Park.
Barlow got the scoring started with a solo home run to left for a 1-0 Statesmen lead in the second inning.
