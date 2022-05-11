The Gulf South Conference named Delta State University Head Coach Rodney Batts the 2022 Coach of the Year while four Statesmen earned All-GSC honors on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Monterey native Jake Barlow, who garnered All-GSC First-Team honors for the third time, is joined by Carson Clowers on the first team while Harrison Haley and Chad Ragland garnered All-GSC Second-Team honors.
Batts brings in his first GSC Coach of the Year honor and adds to this list that includes 17 COY honorees for Statesmen skippers. Dave “Boo” Ferriss was named COY four times, while his predecessor Bill Marchant was a three-time selection. Current Athletic Director and former Head Coach Mike Kinnison was a nine-time honoree during his 23-year tenure.
Barlow leads the Statesmen with 13 home runs and is tied for the team-high with 47 runs scored and 13 doubles. The Jonesville, La., native is second on the team with 41 RBI and has a team-best .675 slugging percentage. The senior ranks fourth in the GSC in home runs, runs scored, and is tied with Ragland for third in the GSC with 1.09 runs scored per game. Barlow ranks third in career home runs (45), seventh in career-total bases (401), and sixth in triples (8).
Clowers leads the GSC with a .410 batting average while posting 10 doubles, two home runs, 29 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. Clowers has made 42 starts at shortstop while ranking fourth in the GSC with a .494 on base percentage, third in sac-flies (5), and second in sac-bunts (6).
Haley has made 13 starts on the mound in his first season with the Statesmen, registering a 9-1 record with four complete games. The Madison, Miss., native has a 4.16 ERA and has registered 61 strikeouts against 15 walks. Haley has tossed 84.1 innings allowing 40 runs, 39 earned, on 87 hits. Haley is among the GSC leaders in wins (1st), complete game (4th), games started (3rd), and strikeouts (8th).
Ragland has started all 43 games to date in the outfield for the Statesmen, hitting .321 with 13 doubles, one triple, one home run, and 30 RBI from the leadoff spot. The Jacksonville, Fla., native is tied with Barlow for fourth in the GSC in runs scored (47) and for third in runs scored per game (1.09). Barlow, Clowers, and Ragland are tied for third in the conference with sacrifice flies with five apiece.
