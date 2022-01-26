Former Monterey High standout Jake Barlow is getting off to a good start for his senior season at Delta State after being named to the preseason All-Gulf South Conference team.
“I really don’t pay that much attention to that type of thing,” Barlow said. “A couple of years ago I made the team and it kind of got in my head. I put a lot of pressure on myself that I didn’t need.”
Barlow is just hoping to get off to a quicker start this year than he did last year.
Barlow proved to be one of the league’s top hitters last season as he finished second in RBI (61) and home runs (19), third in slugging (.699), and seventh-overall in runs scored (46).
But he had overcome a slow start to get there.
Barlow stumbled out of the gate his junior year, batting .220 early in the season.
“It was real bad,” Barlow said. “My body just wasn’t working right. I just didn’t know if I could do it anymore.”
But things turned 180 degrees when the Statesmen visited Auburn-Montgomery on April 11.
“I specifically remember that week,” Barlow sad.
The Monterey native went 5-for-6 in the first game of the series, hitting two home runs and collecting a double.
Barlow went 2-for-4 the second day with a double and finished the series collecting a home run and double, driving in six runs and walking twice.
“It just seemed to take off from there,” Barlow said. “I had been spending extra time in the batting cage and working on things. I knew that weekend that the slump was over.”
Which is why his main goal right now is to get off to a good start.
“I want to start hot and keep it going throughout the year,” said the Statesman second baseman. “I know there are going to be some rough spots, but I have to play through those. Battling through that last year was a big learning curve for me.”
Barlow said he thinks more and more now about this being his final season at Delta State.
“Our coach (Rodney Batts) talks about seniors all the time,” Barlow said. “I told him, ‘Look Coach, could you be easy on that senior stuff.’ It’s hard enough knowing this is it.”
For the second-straight season, the Gulf South Conference baseball coaches tabbed West Florida as the favorite in the annual preseason poll, however it was a scattered decision, as each of the top five teams recieved at least one first-place vote.Coming in at No. 2 on the preseason list was Delta State, as it received three first-place votes and 126 points. The Statesmen finished 28-20 last season with a 21-14 record against conference opposition which included an appearance in the best-of-three championship series. Statistically, DSU paced the GSC last season offensively in slugging (.481), doubles (92), walks (192), home runs (72) and RBI (330), while the pitching staff was second-overall in ERA (4.10) and shared in shutouts (4).
“West Florida won the conference last years, and they have a lot of guys coming back,” Barlow said. “This is a good challenge for us, and we’re going all out to win it.”
Barlow said he felt he was a leader last year, but feels even more so this season.
“Last year it didn’t help when I started out slow,” he said. “But I still will hold people accountable, and help my teammates to improve each day.”
Barlow said he is especially looking forward to a normal season providing COVID does not cause more havoc.
“I am looking forward to playing a whole season,” he said. “I missed the mid-week games because that’s a time you can work on some things and get more consistency.”
The Statesmen take on Northwest Missouri State in their opener on February 4 in the Gulf South Tournament in Hot Springs, Ar.
