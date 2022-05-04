Former Monterey High standout Jake Barlow was named male winner of the prestigious Charles S. Kergh Senior Student-Athlete of the Year award.
Softball standout Kailyn Lofton was the female winner.
The award was presented at the 54th Green and White Awards hosted by Delta State University Athletics on April 26.,
“That is an awesome honor,” Barlow said. “Not just for the baseball, but other things I’ve done.
The Charles S. Kerg Senior Student-Athlete of the Year Award was established in 1968 by former Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach Horace McCool to honor the all-around student-athletes who excelled on the field, in the classroom, and within the campus and community.
Barlow is working on wrapping up a big five-year career (2018-2022), ranking third all-time with 44 home runs, ninth with 168 RBI, and 292 total bases to date. In 172 games, 165 starts, Barlow owns a .316 career batting average with 155 runs scored and a .616 slugging percentage.
By virtue of a series sweep of Christian Brother, Delta State secured the top seed in the 2022 Gulf South Conference Tournament on May 6-10..
The Statesmen open play against No. 8 seed Shorter University on Friday at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Choccolooco Park in Oxford, Ala.
Senior Day Sunday was an emotional day for Barlow, but not just because it was his last game at Delta State.
Barlow found out only a couple of minutes before that his sister, Mallory, was going to sing the national anthem before the game.
“I saw her holding the mic and asked her if she was singing, and she ‘Yeah,’” Barlow said. “I walked out to the field standing by two of my best friends and started crying. You could have filled the bucket with tears from the three of us. It was a super emotional day. I did get all teary-eyed. I’m just grateful for the opportunity. I’ve met a lot of people and built a ton of relationships. There have been some really fun times.”
Barlow’s career honors include being selected 2019 and 2020 First-Team All-Gulf South Conference Baseball (2019 and 2021), D2CCA First-Team All-American (2021), ABCA, and NCBWA Second-Team All-American (2021) NCBWA, D2CCA, ABCA First-Team All-South Region (, 2019 and 2021).
The Monterey product is hitting .325 with 13 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, and 42 runs scored this season. He ranks third in the GSC in home runs, and fourth in doubles and slugging percentage (.714).
Against Henderson State on April 25, Barlow blasted his 45th career home run to move within five homers of Zack Shannon (50) for second place on DSU’s all-time home run list.
“If you had told me that when I committed to play here I would be one of the top home run hitters, I would have called you a liar,” Barlow said with a laugh. “I’ve just been hitting good pitchers.”
Barlow graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science with a wildlife management concentration with a .3.69 GPA. He is currently seeking a second undergraduate degree in health, physical education, and recreation with a coaching minor and has a 3.34 GPA.
Off the field, Barlow was selected to the 2021 GSC All-Academic Baseball team and has been a member of the GSC Spring Academic Honor Roll four times. He has been a four-year volunteer for the SAAC Trunk or Treat raised funds for the Make-A-Wish foundation, and provided lawn care for the Women’s Resource Center. Other community involvement includes the D2 Partnership for the Salvation Army and collecting non-perishable food items for families at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
But now his focus is on the tournament.
“I’m really excited because we’ve got a really good team and play well on that field,” he said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
