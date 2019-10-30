Ferriday High boys basketball coach George Barnes stepped into a tough situation last year, taking over for K.G. Watkins who resigned during the season.
Ferriday finished the season 13-15, falling to Lake Arthur in a first-round playoff contest.
“I’ve got the chance to implement some things I want us to do and this also gives me a chance for us to know each other better,” Barnes said.
Mike Tennessee is the lone senior for Ferriday. Juniors are Derrick Johnson, Jamarius Johnson and Javarius Turner.
“I’ve got three freshmen I am expecting a whole lot out of,” Barnes said, referring to Pamarion Swanson, Jeremy Lee and Keenan Milligan. “We should also get some help from the football players when their season ends. It’s just going to take them some time to get adjusted to playing basketball.”
The Trojans ended the season as the No. 27 seed in Class 2A.
“A lot of people didn’t even think we would make the playoffs,” Barnes said. “But I told our guys not to be bitter, just get better.”
Barnes said he is excited about the future of Ferriday basketball.
“This is going to be a foundation year for us,” Barnes said. “Expectations are going to be high for every game.”
