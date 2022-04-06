Vidalia High graduates Seth Thompson and Trey Barnes shared many a dugout as teammates at Vidalia High, LSU-Alexandria and on travel ball squads.
Friday at Recreation District No. 3 was the first time the two were in opposite dugouts.
Thompson is in his first year as Vidalia High baseball coach, while Barnes is the head baseball coach at Country Day University Academy.
Barnes’ team got the best of Thompson’s team by 19-1 score, but the win was just icing on the cake for Barnes.
“It was an awesome experience playing against Seth,” Barnes said. “In coaching, there’s not a lot of times you get to coach against a close friend like Seth is to me.”
Barnes has played against Vidalia in Vidalia three times since he has been a coach at University Academy.
“It’s always awesome to come back home and see family and friends,” Barnes said. “I love coming back to where I grew up.”
And there was an added treat as well for Barnes.
“My 10-year old son (Ayden) wanted to see what Vidalia was like, so I checked him out and he rode the bus with us to the game,” Barnes said.
Parker Stroud started for University Academy. His father was a Cather for the Alexandria Aces minor league team.
Steele Chellette got the save, as both pitchers held Vidalia to two hits.
University Academy Country Day is now 14-7 on the season, and ranked No. 2 in Division V.
“It was exciting to play against Trey,” Thompson said. “And I actually played at LSU with his first base coach (Kenneth Hudson), and worked out with his other coach (Brandon Horne). I may have hyped this game up too much for our players. We let the moment get to us. One group was able to handle it, and one wasn’t. But it was a lot of fun having him here. We plan on going to his place next year, and definitely want to play them every year.”
Jake Spears singled and walked twice in the contest, while Gabe Rushing singled.
Vidalia fell to Harrisonburg 6-5 at Harrisonburg Saturday in a game that went eight innings.
“We ran out of pitchers, and didn’t execute in a couple of situations,” Thompson said. “They have a really good team. I challenged the guys to come back from the University loss, and they battled hard.”
Spears and Luke Williamson both had two hits against Harrisonburg.
Vidalia plays at Mangham Thursday. The Vikings and Dragons were rained out Tuesday and will play a doubleheader at Mangham Thursday.
