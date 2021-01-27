After having its season cut short last year by COVID-19, Delta Charter softball coach Jeannie Beach has no trouble looking for motivation for this year's squad.
"I just tell them that every game could be their last," Beach said. "They need to leave it all out on the field in every game."
Delta Charter went 6-6 last year, playing six games in two tournaments, before the remainder of the season was canceled because of the virus.
"I'm not even sure yet what all our guidelines are for this year," Beach said.
Beach is also having to wait on basketball and soccer seasons to end to have a full squad.
Beach has two seniors on the team -- newcomer Shyvlie Blaney and Tiara Jefferson.
Juniors are Jaden Boydstun, Sophie Cooper and Makenzy Hawley.
Sophomores are Sydney Burns, Maddy Murray, Carlee Short and Maddi White.
Freshmen are Kayven Atwood, Rami Burks and Lily McCarthy.
Addie Johnson is an eighth-grader, while Ally Atwood is a seventh-grader.
Boydstun, Hawkley and Burks will see time on the mound.
"I've got 14 players and they can all play different positions," Beach said. "I'm really excited about this team, and about getting the chance to play again."
Two years ago, the district championship was shared by Oak Grove, Ouachita Christian and Cedar Creek.
"It's a tough district again," Beach said. "That's why we've scheduled some tough games and tournaments early."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.