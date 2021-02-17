Delta Charter's girls will host a first-round playoff game, while Monterey's Lady Wolves will travel to Choudrant for a first-round contest.
Delta Charter, the No. 16 seed, hosts No. 17 LaSalle Friday at 6 p.m. in Ferriday.
If the game is unable to be played on Friday, it will be moved to Saturday.
The Lady Storm are 6-11 on the season. LaSalle is 9-13.
"Everything worked out good for us to have a home playoff game," said Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Ellis. "We're hoping for good support for the girls. It makes a big difference."
Ellis said LaSalle has decent size and one good ball-handler.
"They are scrappy," Ellis said. "Their one ball-handler runs the show. They don't seem to handle pressure well."
The winner of the Delta Charter-LaSalle game faces top-ranked East I'berville.
Monterey, 8-8, is the No. 21 team out of 24.
Choudrant, 16-11, is No. 12 in the power rankings.
Monterey coach Eric Richard said the first-round game is scheduled for Thursday, but could be postponed until Friday or Saturday.
Monterey graduated nine seniors from last year's team.
Richard said his team is going in with the attitude of having nothing to lose.
“That’s kind of been the way we’ve been playing the last two months,” Richard said. “Obviously, they have a good basketball team. But every time we step on the basketball court is another opportunity to gain more experience. It’s a one-game season now and you never know what can happen. I know our girls are ready to play.”
The boys bracket will be released next week.
Richard, who also coaches the boys, said Monterey's scheduled tune-up game with Hornbeck at Louisiana College on Friday has been cancelled.
The winner of the Monterey-Choudrant game will meet No. 5 Anacoco in the second round.
Delta Charter’s boys are currently No. 23 in the Class A power rankings.
Monterey boys are currently No. 16 in Class B.
Anacoco received a first-round bye.
Ferriday native Joe Pasternack believes his fourth basketball team at Cal-Santa Barbara is one of his best.
And it’s hard to argue that with the Gauchos on a 10-game winning streak, including an overtime victory at Hawaii on Saturday.
“We’ve got more depth, we’ve got talent and experience,” he said. “All that may not mean anything if you don’t have chemistry. This team has great chemistry.”
Pasternack points to one particular reason for his team’s success this season.
"We’ve been rebounding really well," said Pasternack, who moved from Ferridsay to New Orleans with his family at the age of five. "We’re 11-0 when we out-rebound our opponents."
The UC Santa Barbara men's basketball team continued its winning ways Saturday defeating host Hawaii 81-74 in overtime.
The Gauchos, who have now won 10 straight games and trail the all-time win streak record by just one, have proven to be resilient and adaptive in finding ways to win the game.
UCSB saw a trio of scoring leaders including JaQuori McLaughlin who paced the Gauchos with 19 points, seven of which came in overtime. He added five assists and four rebounds and is now six points away from becoming just the third Gaucho in history to have 1,000 points and 300 assists.
Amadou Sow etched his own name into UCSB history by tallying 16 points on 50 percent shooting and becoming the 30th Gaucho to join the 1,000 point club. He now ranks 29th on the all-time scoring list and is the 20th Gaucho to eclipse 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.
Sow is a junior forward from Barnako Mali who played at Prolific Prep Academy in Napa, Ca.
"He's a big time player who chose us over Cal, Virginia and UCLA," Pasternack said.
UCSB returns home after six straight road games to host Big West newcomer Cal State Bakersfield in back-to-back games at the Thunderdome. Game one is set for Friday.
"We just have to keep grinding," Pasternack said. "We're definitely playing at a high level. We have six regular season games remaining. Our next few are the toughest and going to be a challenge."
The Big West Conference Tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas begins March 9.
"We have to stay injury free," Pasternack said.
And, of course, there is the issue with COVID-19.
"We get tested three days a week," Pasternack said. "When we flew to Hawaii it was a big ordeal. It was the first time we flew to a game. The airplane was packed and there were babies with no masks on. But we’ve been fortunate so far. The guys have really been self-disciplined. I hold my breath that they keep honoring the process. Championships are going to be won off the court this year as much as on the court. It only takes one guy to test positive and that can mess up your whole season at this stage."
Cathedral grad Andrew Beesley has been named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team as a utility player. The team was voted on by the conference’s head coaches.
It is the second consecutive season Beesley is selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team.
“It’s awesome to be recognized by all the coaches,” Beesley said. “It means a lot, but now I have to go out and prove it.”
The Natchez native was second on the team and fifth in the SBC with a .400 batting average in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. He added four doubles, one triple, one home run, 15 RBIs and 14 runs scored while finishing a perfect five-for-five in stolen base attempts. He also walked a team-high 13 times and was hit by a pitch four times as he compiled a .565 on base percentage.
Beesley had a strong finish to the 2020 season, hitting safely in his final nine games and reaching base safely in 13 of the 14 games in which he played. He had six multi-hit games. He had three hits with a triple, three walks and four runs scored against Grambling State on Feb. 23. He added a double and a grand slam with a career-high six RBIs and four runs scored in ULM’s offensive explosion vs. Southeastern Louisiana on Feb. 26. Beesley had three hits and drove in four runs vs. Illinois State on Feb. 29. He also doubled twice with two RBIs at McNeese State on March 6.
Beesley had the option of returning for his senior season after COVID-19 shut down the season last year. After a long deliberation and talking it over with family and friends, Beesley decided to return this year.
“My biggest concern was the season being shut down again,” Beesley said. “But now it looks like we’re going to be able to play. I’m glad to get my senior year back. I’m 100 percent sure I made the right decision now.”
The Warhawks recently announced the addiction of a midweek game with Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers, to the 2021 schedule.
Globe Life Field opened in March 2020.
The Rangers played 30 games in the park without fans in the abbreviated 2020 season.
“That is going to be an awesome experience to play in a big league stadium against a top caliber opponent,” Beesley said. “It’s going to be really cool to get a chance to show off your skill set on one of the biggest stages.”
