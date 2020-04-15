Natchez Cathedral alum Andrew Beesley was named to the Top 25 Seniors We Want to See in College Baseball in 2021 by BaseballAmerica.com.
Two weeks ago, seniors across college baseball got the good news that they would be able to return for another season in 2021.
Deciding whether they want to return, and then determining whether their program will accept them back and at what aid level, could lead to different outcomes, but at the very least, there is no NCAA rule that will keep them all from being able to come back.
These are the top 25 seniors we want to see back on the field in a college uniform next season.
1. Cam Shepherd, SS, Georgia
One of the most high-profile players to return for a senior season in 2020, Shepherd, a steady hand at a premium defensive position and a solid contributor with the bat, will have the opportunity to do so again for 2021.
2. Landon Knack, RHP, East Tennessee State
Knack is among the least likely seniors on this list to return in 2021, because he used an abbreviated 2020 season to become a legitimate draft prospect, even in the face of the draft being shortened to as few as five rounds.
3. Brett Auerbach, 3B/C, Alabama
A versatile player and skilled hitter who enjoyed a breakout on the Cape in 2019, Auerbach was well on his way to ending his career with an exclamation point in 2020 and becoming a very enticing senior sign for some professional organization.
4. Brian Van Belle, RHP, Miami
Van Belle isn’t as famous as rotation mates Chris McMahon and Slade Cecconi, and he doesn’t have the stuff of those two either, but he has been the Hurricanes’ most consistent starter for the better part of two seasons.
5. Luke Smith, RHP, Louisville
Pitching alongside lefthander Reid Detmers and righthander Bobby Miller, Smith was the third most famous member of the Louisville weekend rotation this season, but he was more than holding his own, going 3-0, 3.42.
6. Itchy Burts, 2B/OF, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Burts is probably best known for his unique name. After all, he has topped the Baseball America list of best names in college baseball for three years running.
7. Kirby McMullen, 3B, Florida
One of the biggest catalysts for Florida’s run to the No. 1 spot in the rankings, McMullen emerged as a key piece of the lineup in 2020 after serving as a part-time player and a reliever through his first three seasons in the program.
8. Brian Klein, 2B, Texas Tech
It would be hard to be as consistent and productive as Klein has been throughout his time in Lubbock. He’s a .320/.409/.467 career hitter with 49 doubles, and in the last three seasons, including 2020, he has walked more (98) than he has struck out (89). Additionally, he has committed just five career errors in 170 games.
9. John McMillon, RHP, Texas Tech
The hard-throwing McMillon has done a little bit of everything for the Red Raiders throughout his career, but he has been at his best as a key reliever, as he was for all of a 2019 season that saw him limit opponents to a .201 batting average, and throughout 2020, when he struck out 20 in 9.1 innings.
10. Kyle Mora, RHP, UCLA
A durable, dominant reliever in the mold of so many UCLA pitchers of the past, Mora has been a true workhorse for the Bruins. In 124.1 career innings spread over 96 appearances, he has a 2.10 ERA, 127 strikeouts and a .190 opponent batting average.
11. Carson McCusker, OF, Oklahoma State
McCusker, at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, cuts an imposing figure in the batter’s box, and throughout his Cowboys’ career, he has put up the numbers to match. He hit eight homers in just 129 at-bats in 2018, and then followed that up by leading the team in hitting with a .311 average in 2019.
12. Justin Dirden, OF, Southeast Missouri State
A product of Jefferson (Mo.) JC who began his career at East Carolina, Dirden has had an up-and-down go of it with the Redhawks. In 2018, he had a massive season, hitting .340/.437/.665 with 16 homers, but an encore performance in 2019 never got started, as he missed the entire season with injury.
13. Peter Zimmerman, DH, Missouri
Missouri was ineligible for postseason play in 2020, but thanks to a talented roster, including Zimmerman, it was more than capable of playing spoiler within the SEC.
14. Brandon Zaragoza, SS, Oklahoma
One of the best defensive shortstops in the country, and an underrated player nationally for his ability to play the position, Zaragoza is a joy to watch play
15. Duke Ellis, OF, Texas
Ellis is a catalyst atop the Texas lineup. He’s not a player you will look to for big power numbers, and in his first two seasons, he hasn’t boasted an eye-popping batting average, but he’s often on base, as evidenced by his career .409 on-base percentage, and with 40 career stolen bases, he can make things happen once he gets on.
16. Antonio Velez, LHP, Florida State
In just two seasons at FSU, Velez established a reputation as a pitcher who would come up big in the biggest moments. The best outing of his 2019 season, for example, might have come in the super regional against Louisiana State, as the lefty threw 4.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.
17. Stephen Schoch, RHP, Virginia
A likable personality who could also get it done on the field, Schoch had a great deal of success as a reliever at Maryland-Baltimore County in 2018 and 2019, putting up a 2.61 ERA over 110.1 innings.
18. Andy Thomas, C, Baylor
Perhaps overlooked because of his lack of traditional home run power, Thomas has been one of the best pure hitters in the Big 12 for a number of years now. After playing sparingly as a freshman, Thomas broke out by hitting .324 with a .435 on-base percentage as a sophomore and then added some doubles power as a junior, which contributed to a .335/.413/.519 slash line.
19. Jake Mulholland, LHP, Oregon State
Mulholland has been the textbook definition of a shutdown reliever in his Oregon State career. He has 40 career saves and his year-by-year ERAs over his first three campaigns in Corvallis go 1.20, 2.20 and 1.93, all of which were seasons of at least 45 or more innings.
20. Matthew Guidry, 2B, Southern MIssissippi
In a lineup that has featured plenty of star power around him in his four seasons, most notably from 2019 supplemental first-round pick Matt Wallner, Guidry has been as steady as they come for the Golden Eagles.
21. Drake Nightengale, RHP, South Alabama
South Alabama seems to have its best seasons when they have a slightly undersized right-handed workhorse at the front of the rotation. Think the 2016 team led by Kevin Hill and the 2017 team with Randy Bell.
22. Tristan Peterson, 1B, New Mexico State
Peterson has been overshadowed by teammate Nick Gonzales the last couple of seasons, and understandably so, but he deserves recognition on his own. In 2019, he hit an even .400 with 20 home runs.
23. Andrew Beesley, OF, Louisiana-Monroe
ULM came flying out of the gate in 2020. It was 12-3 with series wins over 2019 regional teams McNeese State and Illinois State.
Beesley was a huge part of that success. He hit .400/.565/.600 with 13 walks compared to just five strikeouts, and he was a perfect 5-for-5 in stolen bases for an offense that was hitting .316/.445/.483 and was setting a torrid pace for stolen bases as a team. That we won’t get to see how ULM’s and Beesley’s season would have played out in 2020 is one of the unfortunate things we lost in a shortened campaign.
24. Christian Peters, RHP, Portland
Like ULM, Portland was one of the hottest mid-major programs over the four weeks of the 2020 season, thanks in large part to ace righthander Christian Peters, a converted reliever who took to his role at the front of the rotation with aplomb.
25. Parker Bates, OF, Louisiana Tech
Hitters can’t do much better than what Parker Bates accomplished in 2020. Through those four weeks, he hit .422/.531/.891 with eight home runs and 28 RBI, putting him among the national leaders in all of those categories. The eight homers were also already tied for his career high.
He’s surely disappointed to not get to finish out that season, but instead, if he chooses to return, he’ll likely get to play his final season at the newly-rebuilt J.C. Love Field, which is slated to be ready for the 2021 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.