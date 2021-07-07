My first thought after watching Mississippi State’s baseball team claim its first ever national championship on June 30 was of the very first feature article I ever did — back in 1973 for the Cathedral school paper — The Wave.
The feature was about former Cathedral High all-everything coach Ken Beesley, who was a standout baseball player at Natchez-Adams County High School.
Beesley began his baseball career at Mississippi State in 1965, and in his sophomore season moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore when second baseman David Speeds injured his leg.
When Speeds’ leg healed, he was still sitting on the bench as Beesley’s slick fielding and consisting hitting earned him a scholarship on the team.
In 1966, Mississippi State defeated Tennessee in a best-of-three, winning the first two games as Beesley went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, scoring two runs in a 9-3 win.
Mississippi State opened the 1967 season in Riverside, Ca., in a national tournament.
The Bulldogs placed third in the tournament.
Beesley scored the winning run in a win over Pittsburgh
Beesley had the highest batting average in the tournament, hitting .393.
Beesley was named MVP for the State baseball team his sophomore season, and earned all-SEC honors as a junior and senior.
Beesley said he enjoyed watching State win it all.
“They looked real good the last two games,” Beesley said. “I was pleased with how they played defense. And when they got down, they would get right back up.”
Beesley’s State team lost out in the regionals to Florida State.
“I was glad to see them finally win it,” Beesley sad. “Nobody can say anymore that they can get there but they can’t win it.”
College baseball has certainly changed since Beesley’s playing days.
Some would say not enough considering how hard at times it was to find the College World Series and regionals on television.
But before Skip Bertman not many people would care who LSU would hire as head baseball coach.
Just check the comments and interest following the hiring of Jay Johnson as the new baseball coach at LSU.
Skip Bertman and Ron Polk are big reasons for how popular college baseball has become in our area.
Others are reaping the rewards of their hard work.
And I know Ken Beesley is happy with the resurgence. He certainly enjoyed following grandson, Andrew, as a standout baseball player for Louisiana-Monroe.
I enjoyed talking to my former teacher and basketball and baseball coach. A stroke he suffered in October of 2020 may have slowed him down a bit, but like the Bulldog he is, he has made great strides in his recovery.
And now the legacy continues, as Andrew has joined his alma mater as a teacher and assistant football and baseball coach, assisting his father, Craig, who played baseball at Delta State from 1991-93.
I used to laugh at the stories Craig would tell about playing for his dad at Cathedral.
They would be sitting at the kitchen table, moving salt, pepper, ketchup and whatever else they could find to simulate situations from that day’s game.
I was blessed to have Ken Beesley as a teacher and coach at Cathedral High.
It was a blast to follow Craig and Ken Jr., in their exploits on the playing field.
My son, Jake, had the pleasure of covering Andrew at Cathedral and at Louisiana-Monroe.
Jake saw the potential early and the rise to a quality college baseball player.
Andrew learned quite a bit on and off the field at ULM.
He battled through a torn labrum and fractured vertebrae this past season.
His back was in such bad shape that he had to lay on the bus floor for a while on the trip to Tuscaloosa.
Oh yeah, he walked and scored a run in that 5-3 upset win over the Tide.
Andrew had to deal with his season being cut short the previous year because of COVID-19.
And, another oh yeah, two months after he finishes playing ball the NCAA allows college athletes to use their name, likeness and image for pay.
If I’m marketing my sports team, I would want someone like Andrew as the face of that team.
Future Green Wave athletes will be blessed to call Andrew Beesley their coach.
Andrew will be successful because it’s in his blood. Even if his grandfather’s blood is maroon and white.
Congratulations Mississippi State. I know one former Bulldog baseball player who couldn’t be prouder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.