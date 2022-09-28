Friday Night Lights should be glowing Friday night at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium as Vidalia hosts Ferriday in what promises to be a very competitive and entertaining contest.
Vidalia High enters the game at 4-0 with the chance to go 5-0 for the first time since 2003 with a win over the Trojans.
Ferriday picked up its first win of the season Friday with a District 2-2A win over Madison, 34-12 for Homecoming.
The win has pumped new life into this young Trojan team, which showed everyone not to count Ferriday out yet.
The Trojans started out 0-3 against bigger opponents. Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings said when the first win came, it would be a game-changer for Ferriday High.
Of course, records mean very little when these two teams meet.
Just go back to 2017 when No. 1 Ferriday hosted No. 18 Vidalia in a game most felt would be a runaway.
Vidalia beat a Ferriday team 20-12 that would end up one game away from playing in the Superdome for a state championship.
Last year, Vidalia was the team with slight hopes for the playoffs, but the Trojans spoiled any thoughts of postseason with a 48-34 win in a shootout at Melz Field.
Two years ago, Ferriday embarrassed Vidalia on their own home field with a 70-0 win.
The forecast for perfect weather (well, as perfect as we can get in Louisiana), and what’s on the line makes this a can’t miss confrontation.
You could very easily on a slight reach say this game could be for third place in the district.
Certainly fourth place.
Mangham and district newcomer Oak Grove are right now heads and shoulders above the rest of the district.
General Trass is still very good, but not on a Mangham or Oak Grove very good platform.
All that aside, there’s plenty of reason to be excited about Friday night.
After what we have all experienced the past couple of years with COVID, a game with meaning and packed stands just raises the anticipation level that much higher.
Of course, Ferriday and Vidalia could both be winless and it would still be big, but only on a local level.
Ferriday and Vidalia first met in 1960. Vidalia started its football program in 1952, but Vidalia only played Ferriday’s junior varsity team during the 1950s when Ferriday’s high school team won four state championships and went 54 straight games without a loss, which still stands as a state record.
Ferriday won the first meeting in 1960 by a 30-7 score
Vidalia won its first game over Ferriday in 1961 in a 13-7 nail-biter, and then shut out the Trojans 13-0 in 1962 and 26-6 in 1963. In 1964, Vidalia shut out Ferriday 20-0.
Ferriday broke the streak in 1965 with a 7-0 win.
Ferriday’s longest streak against Vidalia prior to the current streak was six games.
This year there is no chance of Ferriday and Vidalia meeting in the playoffs with Vidalia competing in Division III and Ferriday in Division IV.
If you haven’t kept up, just Google LHSAA follies and you should be able to find it.
OK, that was a joke.
But what’s not a joke is the Concordia Classic being played this Friday.
This one has classic written all over it.
Hang on to your bleachers Viking and Trojan fans. I will not be surprised at all to see this one come down to the last minute.
