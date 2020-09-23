Strange days indeed.
Our football section will be printing on September 30.
That in itself is strange enough.
Throw in the fact that Adams County Christian School, Cathedral High and Tensas Academy will only have four regular season games remaining when the section prints.
Those waters are not just unchartered - they are not even on the map.
We went from wondering if we would have a section to — oh wow, we have to have it done in four weeks and our teams have only had a week of contact!?!?!?!?!
A starting unit can change pretty quickly after the pads are on.
Just imagine being a football coach in Louisiana.
OK, the season is starting October 9. Wait, now it’s October 2.
I relayed that change to Ferriday coach Stanley Smith the afternoon of September 9 while his team was getting dressed for practice.
Before he hung up he was yelling, “OK GUYS LET’S GET OUT THERE!”
Of course, Smith is still pumped up from his alma mater Ragin’ Cajuns’ 31-14 upset win over Iowa State on September 12. Smith was a standout linebacker at UL, calling the defensive signals for the Cajun defense.
And then you have the fine line of pushing them too hard the first day in pads, while still trying to make sure they are in playing shape for the first game.
Our coaches have handled this bizarre year better than most.
They refuse to bend and are just grateful to have actual football in October.
I could tell it was really starting to wear them down when there was a serious and real question about whether there would be football.
They had to keep a positive attitude while also realizing these young men had to watch others in the area actually playing football.
They had to keep teen-agers motivated for the game of football although many of those teen-agers were wondering why they were busting their tails for a season that may not happen.
Some even experienced the heartache of having their baseball or track seasons cut short.
Or watched their close friends unable to finish their senior year on the field.
Needless to see this season is going to be like no other season before.
A number of schools have scheduled Senior Night for their first home football game just in case (OK, I refuse to say it).
And look for more Thursday night high school football games around the state this year.
Our three schools have their games scheduled for Friday nights. But this year, mainly because of the virus, there are half as many high school officials than there were last season.
Franklin Parish is hosting Neville on Thursday, October 22.
It will also be interesting to see officials using electronic hand whistles.
Some college players have stated they have a hard time hearing those whistles.
High school football coaches are going to have a good time with that.
I guess so much for referees “swallowing their whistles.”
I just wonder if batteries are included.
I can see it now, “Hey Bernie Cooley, can you run someone up to Wal-mart to get a pack of batteries. We can’t continue the game until you do. And grab some extra for the lightning detector.”
It’s a whole new world in 2020 for high school football.
Something tells me the play on the field may be taking a backseat this season.
