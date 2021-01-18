Shyvlie Blaney scored 34 points as Delta Charter defeated Tensas 62-48 Saturday in St. Joseph in a District 1-1A contest.
Delta Charter led 16-10 after one quarter and 28-21 at halftime.
Tensas boys defeated Delta Charter 53-45. Delta Charter plays at Sicily Island Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.