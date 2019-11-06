Block High kept its playoff hopes alive with a convincing 62-0 win over Northwood-Lena Friday at Lena.
“Our kids played hard,” said Block head coach Benny Vault. “We certainly needed that. They are feeling a whole lot better about themselves.”
The Bears are sitting at No. 24 in the Class 1A playoff rankings.
The top 24 advance to the playoffs
The Bears scored 26 points in the second quarter to put the game away with a 42-0 half-time lead.
Larry Jones rushed for 148 yards on nine carries for the Bears,. while Zavion Green had six carries for 119 yards.
Block quarterback JR Curry, who left the game with a hip injury, passed for 98 yards.
Block hosts St. Mary’s Friday.
“That’s a big game for us,” Vault said. “We have to come ready to play again.”
