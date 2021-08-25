Block High head coach Benny Vault looks to build off a season in which the Bears won their first playoff game since 2014.
“When I first got back here (2018), I didn’t have anyone who could hit 200 pounds on the weights,” Vault said. “Now I have 33 out and 15 maxed 200 and two 300 pounds. I feel good about this year’s team. Barring tragedy, we have a chance to win all our games.”
Vault is also excited to have son, Trevor, and former Block standout Kendarius Jones, who played football at Grambling.
“They have a lot more energy at this stage than I do,” Vault said.
But that doesn’t dampen Vault’s expectations for a Block team which went 4-6, defeating Merryville 50-6 in a first-round playoff contest before falling to Homer in the second round.
“I’m a realist,” Vault said. “If I don’t think we can win a game, I’ll tell you that. I believe this team can win every game.”
The Bears will be led on offense by senior quarterback Demorian Carter, who transferred in from Winnsboro.
Avaion Green returns at running back. Jaden Jones will also be carrying the football, along with Kyle Barber and Tylike Davis.
The Bears will be led by Jones, Tamaughn Wycoff, Murphy Harbor and Ceasor on defense.
“This team has as much football knowledge as the past few teams,” Vault said. “And we have some talented freshmen coming up. I’ve changed my thinking on playing freshmen. They are not learning anything on the sideline.”
Block High opens its season at home Friday as the Bears host Buckeye.
Block will continue its tradition of holding Homecoming on Saturday as the Bears face Bolton on October 2 in Jonesville.
“This has worked out really well and the alumni enjoy it,” Vault said.
