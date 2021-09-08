Block High dropped its opening game to Buckeye, falling 14-6 to teh Panthers in Jonesville Friday.
“I started four freshmen and two sophomores on both sides of the ball, but they played the whole game and did a good job,” said Block coach Benny Vault. “We made some young players’ mistakes. But we were in the game til the end. It was 7-6 for the longest time.”
Block quarterback Damarion Carter scored on a 10-yard run for Block’s only points.
Block visits Lakeside in Sibley Friday.
Lakeside defeated Magnolia School of Excellence 39-0 Friday in its opener.
“They are big,” Vault said.. “They look a lot like Buckeye. We have to minimize our mistakes and try to get better. I do like the effort I am seeing out of our guys.”
(0) comments
