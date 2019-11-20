Block High trailed Montgomery 6-0 with 34 seconds remaining in the first half of their Class 1A playoff contest at Montgomery.
But the Tigers scored just before the half on their way to a 44-0 win over the Bears,
Montgomery, which defeated Block 30-16 during the regular season, visits Logansport Friday.
“The score is not a real indication of how we played,” said Block coach Benny Vault. “We got the ball deep into their territory a couple of times, but turned it over.”
Block finished at 2-9.
“We’re going to give them a couple of weeks off and then get back after it,” said Vault who was named head coach not long before the season-opener. “They have been asking me when are we going to get started again, which really makes me feel good. We made a lot of progress from the start to the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.