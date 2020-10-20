Block High remained winless after falling to Bolton 41-24 in Alexandria for Bolton’s Homecoming.
“They were a lot bigger and just started pounding it on us,” said Block head coach Benny Vault.
Jaden Jones returned a kickoff 85 yards to highlight Block’s scoring.
Bolton’s Jadarius Welch accounted for three touchdowns for Bolton.
Block plays at No. 3 Logansport Friday.
“They had been quarantined for 14 days,” Vault said. “I’m sure they will be ready to go now.”
