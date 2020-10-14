For the second straight week, Block High built an early lead, but ran out of steam at the end as the Bears fell to Bunkie 34-24.
Block led 16-7 after the first quarter and 24-14 at halftime.
Block quarterback J.R. Curry started the game off with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Gary Stevenson.
Curry added a 60-yard TD run and passed 25 yards to Dexter Jefferson for another score.
After a scoreless third quarter, Bunkie outscored the Bears 20-0 in the final period.
“They turned up the intensity and we didn’t,” Vault said. “Our guys seemed too content at halftime. We did not play as hard in the second half.”
The Panthers, who were without nine starters for unspecified reasons, were leading 27-24 when an interception at the Block 25-yard lie allowed them to seal the win.
Block plays at Bolton Friday.
“We have to put an entire game together and finish,” Vault said.
