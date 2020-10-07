Block High jumped ahead of Grant 28-8 before the 3A Cougars scored 45 straight points to defeat the Bears 53-28 Friday night.
“They just wore us down,” said Block coach Benny Vault. “Our kids played really well. I had three on the offensive line who had never played before. We started cramping up and had to move people around.”
Block quarterback JR Curry scored three touchdowns, while Dexter Jefferson recovered a fumble in the end zone of the Bears’ other score.
Block hosts Bunkie Friday, but that game could possibly be moved up a day because of Hurricane Delta.
(0) comments
