Block High ended its season at Homer as the Bears fell to the Pelicans 42-0 in a Class 1A Regional playoff game.
Homer, the No. 5 team in 1A, scored all its points in the first half.
“Our kids didn’t look like they did during the year,” said Bear head coach Benny Vault. “We just didn’t play well. They have a good team. Their offensive line is big and have a heckuva running back and quarterback. They reminded me of some of my old teams.”
The Bears finish their season at 4-6, finishing with a No. 12 power ranking, including a first round win over Merryville.
“We have something to build on,” said Vault, who returned to the school as head coach two years ago. “We are going to have more kids coming out next year and we are headed in the right direction. We’ve made big strides. I’ve always stressed getting better each year, so we expect better things ahead.”
Homer travels to No. 4 White Castle Friday in a quarterfinal contest.
(0) comments
