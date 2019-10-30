Block High School fell to Montgomery 30-16 Thursday in Jonesviile.
The game was moved up a day because of inclement weather Friday.
“We played decent,” said Block head coach Benny Vault, whose team is 1-7. “We had a touchdown called back by a holding penalty and missed a TD pass. They got a couple of cheap touchdowns. We just didn’t do a good job of tackling. But we were competitive and played better.”
Block hosts Northwood Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.