Block High School had to forfeit its game against Lakeside Friday because of two cases of COVID-19.
The Bears also were forced to forfeit their game at Grant Friday
“We tried to get Grant to move their game to Saturday because that’s when we come out of quarantine,” said Block coach Benny Vault. “But their coach said their principal would not let them.”
The forfeits have Block starting out at 0-3 after losing their opener to Buckeye.
“It’s frustrating, but it is what it is,” Vault said. “We’re just going to use this time to get some kids healthy. We had some injuries for the first game that should be able to heal by our game with. We still have a lot to play for.”
Block returns to action September 24 at Pine Prairie. Block hosts Bolton on October 2 for Homecoming.
