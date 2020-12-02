Block High picked up its first playoff win since 2014 as the Bears routed Merryville 50-6 in Jonesville Friday in a Class 1A first-round playoff game.
"We have been getting better every week," Vault said. "The guys understand the terminology now and they are telling me what the other team is doing. We are making progress.”
Block, the No. 12 seed, led Merryville 28-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bears had 400 yards rushing and 100 passing.
Dexture Jefferson, Zavion Green and JR Curry each had over 100 yards rushing. Jefferson also threw for over 100 yards and TJ Jones had over 100 yards receiving.
Defensively, Jaden Jones, Tylike Davis, Gary Stevenson and TJ Jones stood out, Vault said.
Davis had two interceptions, while Tamaughn Wyckoff picked off a pass.
Block travels to No. 5 seed Homer High School in second-round game Friday at 7 p.m. Homer received a first-round bye and enters the Class 1A Playoffs with a 6-2 overall record.
"We're keeping the same routine regardless of what is going on," Vault said. "If we execute o offense and make tackles I feel good about our chances. They have a lot of athletes."
