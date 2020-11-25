If you told Block High head football coach Benny Vault his team would be a No. 12 seed in Class 1A at the end of the year, he would have to let that sink in after finishing 2-9 last year.
“I wouldn’t know what to think, and I still don’t know what to think now,” Vault said.
Block, which won three straight games before falling to St. Mary 23-14 Friday in Natchitoches, hosts No. 21 Merryville in Jonesville.
The Bears are 3-5 on the season.
“We gave up a first down on a couple of fourth down plays,” Vault said about the loss to St. Mary. We’ve done that a few times this year. I tell the kids you have to want it more than the other team at that stage.”
The contest was held at Northwestern State University.
“We drove up and you would have thought the kids were at Disneyworld,” Vault said. “They were very excited.”
Merryville is 1-5, with its lone win coming against Gueydan.
“They play possession-type offense,” Vault said. “They don’t throw it much. We have to play solid on defense and get the ball out of their hands. And play four full quarters of football.”
The winner of the Block-Merryville game visits No. 5 Homer, which received a first-round bye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.