Block High School head coach Benny Vault was without his starting quarterback with an injury Friday night, and almost lost his back-up four hours before kickoff.
At 3 p.m. Friday, health officials informed Vault that quarterback Dexter Jefferson had to be quarantined because his mother tested positive for Covid-19.
But Vault found out Jefferson had been staying with a friend and was not in contact with his mother.
Jefferson had a quick test and tested negative, allowing him to play in the game.
“It has everybody out of sorts,” Vault said.
Block led LaSalle 8-6 at halftime before pulling out a 22-13 victory to notch its first win of the year.
“It was the worst first half of football we have played since I have been back here,” said Vault. “Dexter was messed up thinking he couldn’t play, and the whole team was out of sorts and I was disgusted.”
Jefferson finished with two touchdown passes — 40 yards and 15 yards to Greg Stevenson, and Zavion Green added a 30-yard run for the Bears.
Block plays at Montgomery Friday.
“Hopefully winning will be contagious for us now,” Vault said.
