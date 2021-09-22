Block High School returns to action this week after having to forfeit its last two games because of two cases of COVID-19.
The Bears play at 3-0 Pine Prairie on Friday night.
The Bears had to forfeit its games against Lakeside and Grant after falling to Buckeye in their opener.
Block returned to practice Monday.
“The big thing is conditioning,” said Bear coach Benny Vault. “That was our advantage point before the season, but hopefully we can work our way back to that.”
Pine Prairie defeated Merryville 49-16; scorched Elton 62-26 and defeated Buckeye 48-20.
“They have pretty good size and have a fast running back,” Vault said.”They have been putting up a lot of points. We have to be focused and ready to play.”
