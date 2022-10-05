Special teams were just that for Ferriday High Friday at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium in Vidalia as the Trojans scored touchdowns on a kickoff return and blocked punt to defeat Vidalia 28-24 before a standing room only crowd.
Ferriday now leads the series 36-16-1.
The Trojans improved to 2-3, while Vidalia dropped to 4-1, missing out on becoming the first Viking team to start out 5-0 since 2003.
“That was a big win, primarily because it was district,” said Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings. “Our passing game wasn’t there, but luckily we had a senior step up.”
That senior was Chavo Thomas, who finished with two touchdowns on the night.
“We gave up two special team touchdowns, and had a touchdown called back,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “We picked the worst time of the year to play our worst game of the year, and that’s including coaches.”
Vidalia scored on its first possession as Viking quarterback Sema’J Hayes ran 15 yards to the Trojan 34-yard line before carrying Trojan defenders down to the 4-yard line on a 30-yard run.
Following a short run by Kabari Davis, Hayes took it in from two yards out giving the Vikings the 6-0 lead with 10:23 remaining in the first quarter. The conversion failed.
Ferriday answered on its first possession as Thomas scampered 35 yards for the Trojans’ first score of the game. The conversion failed leaving the game tied at 6-6 with 8:59 remaining in the opening period.
Penalties bogged down both offenses before Kevon Thompson intercepted a Viking pass at the Vidalia 5-yard line.
Following a short punt, Vidalia went 27 yards in nine plays with Hayes going in from one yard out with 7:21 remaining in the second quarter.
The conversion failed.
A long kickoff return by Thomas was called back, as Ferriday took over on its 21-yard line.
The Vikings got the ball back deep in their own territory.
An 81-yard touchdown pass from Hayes to Zion Buck was called back by a penalty.
Ferriday finished with 17 penalties for 155 yards, while Vidalia had 12 penalties for 85 yards.
Facing fourth and long from its 8-yard line, Vidalia’s punt was blocked and recovered by Aiden Turner for a touchdown.
Vidalia was given an unsportsmanlike penalty on the play for its second sideline warning.
The conversion failed, leaving the score tied at 12-12.
Vidalia moved the ball down the field to the Trojan 16 yard line where Hayes tossed a touchdown pass to Brendan McMillan with 29 seconds remaining giving the Vikings an 18-12 advantage.
But Chavo Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to pay dirt and Jerry Griffin ran in the conversion to give the Trojans a 20-18 lead at halftime.
“I told the referee I was ‘cribbing’ it,” Thomas said of his kick return to the end zone. “I got some great blocks. This was a big win for us, we just have to keep it going.”
“I should not have told our kicker to kick it deep,” Norris said. “Our defense gave up a couple of long runs, but nothing else. I should have relied on our defense.”
Thomas, who played quarterback, running back and receiver, finished the game with 91 yards on 10 carries, two kick returns for 90 yards and 12 tackles.
“I’ll play anywhere Coach wants me to play,” Thomas said. “I just love football.”
Vidalia moved down to the Ferriday 26-yard line on its first possession of the second half, but turned the ball over on downs.
On Vidalia’s next possession, facing fourth-and-eight at the Trojans 40-yard line, Hayes passed to Chris Brooks, who carried several Ferriday players inches past the first down marker.
Hayes then passed to Zion Buck, who juggled the ball before reeling it in and carrying a defender into the end zone for the score for a 24-20 Viking lead with 1:34 to play in the third quarter.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Ferriday’s Bobby Sheppard III broke loose on a 45-yard run to paydirt. Thomas ran in the conversion for a 28-24 Trojan lead with 1:14 to play in the third period.
Sheppard finished with 75 yards on seven carries.
On the touchdown run, Vidalia was given its third sideline warning for a coach on the sideline.
Three sideline warnings against a team means the head coach is ejected from the game, leaving Norris removing his headset and walking to the locker room for the remainder of the game.
“It is what it is,” Norris said, “I hated not being there, but I had full faith in our coaches.”
Ferriday kicked the ball inside the Vidalia 5-yard line with the penalty, where Buck picked it up and found a seam, racing 90 yards to the Ferriday 8-yard line.
Thompson tackled Buck from behind to save the score.
Vidalia turned the ball over on downs at the Trojan 5-yard line.
“That stand was huge, huge, huge,” Cummings said.
Vidalia got the ball back, but two holding calls heated positive plays.
The Vikings turned the ball over on a fourth-and-six incomplgte pass at the Trojan 17-yard line with 5:27 remaining.
Ferriday had a long run negated by a holding call, and another holding call moved the ball back to the 14-yard line.
Vidalia got the ball back on the Ferriday 48-yard line with 2:37 remaining.
Three runs by Davis moved the ball to the 23-yard line with 1:05 remaining.
An attempted pass to Brooks near the end zone was tipped by Thomas and intercepted by Griffin at the Vidalia 2-yard line where the Trojans ran out the clock.
C.J. Reed totaled 13 tackles and five sacks for Ferriday. Caleb Ellis and Arin Turner collected seven tackles each.
Maurice Smith totaled seven tackles and four sacks.
Davis led Vidalia with eight solo tackles and two assists. Jalen Hueing had five solo tackles and two assists, while James Brixey collected a sack.
“We just have to stay focused,” Cummings said.
Faircloth Drive turned into Electric Avenue Friday night at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium as the atmosphere for the Vidalia-Ferriday contest was off the charts.
A standing room only crowd which almost did not have enough standing room kept the atmosphere fever pitch through the thrilling contest that seemed to have almost everything.
For the record, Ferriday won an exciting back and forth battle 28-24. Anyone who witnessed this battle was a winner as both teams left everything out in the field in a game that was not decided until 46 seconds remained in the contest.
There were 29 penalties called in the game, and anyone looking at that may have thought things got out of hand. Not even close. It was a clean game on both sides.
The only thing out of hand was an officiating crew throwing too much laundry, and more worried about getting to their car the entire fourth quarter than the game itself.
There’s an old saying you can call holding in every play. It seems the line judge did his best to follow the saying with more than normal holding calls.
I understand the shortage of officials, and I would not be a referee for anything.
I appreciate the guys who wear the stripes Thursday and Friday nights. Some are doing it both nights, and that’s very taxing on a few.
All that being said, the guys out there need to know what they are doing, and remain as professional as they can.
It was a flagfest that almost took away from a really great game.
Ferriday had 15 penalties for 155 yards, while Vidalia was flagged 12 times for 85 yards.
And none of it was because of extracurricular play.
These coaches have invested quite a bit into their players and jobs, Poor officiating can definitely affect the outcome of a game.
I saw that when Ferriday hosted Peabody.
Vidalia head coach Mike Norris was ejected with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter Friday night after the Vikings’ third sideline warning of the contest.
Rules are rules, and the head coach has to be ejected no matter who is involved in the sideline infraction from the team.
But I’ve been to some intense rivalry games where the officials understood the emotions and were able to maintain their sidelines with a warning and one flag, showing tolerance the rest of the way unless it gets to the point where the coaches and teams refuse to heed warning.
But to have a head coach ejected from a game of this magnitude because an official who seemed to be interested in verbally sparring with the Viking sideline could not control his own emotions is not acceptable.
There was another incident where Ferriday coaches, and the Ferriday crowd went into an uproar when they felt a Vidalia player on a punt had the football touch him before it was downed by Ferriday.
Officials huddled at midfield. Ferriday coaches were screaming from the sideline before the head official pulls out his flag and throws it right towards them in what looked a bit taunting.
The official could have easily walked over and discussed what they were doing, and kept his flag in his pocket.
But back to the game.
Ferriday and Vidalia put on quite a show Friday night
They will both be underdogs against Mangham and Oak Grove.
Pivotal contests for both teams will be against General Trass, the defending district champion.
Ferriday hosts General Trass Thursday, while plays at General Trass on October 21.
Of course. Vidalia cannot slip up in winnable games against Rayville and Madison.
And Ferriday has to take care of business against Rayville after defeating Madison earlier.
Vidalia and Ferriday will have no chance to meeting in the playoffs after Vidalia was placed in Division II in non-select, while Ferriday is Division I.
There’s still a lot of football yet to play. And Faircloth Drive and Fred Butcher Way should be just as electric for remaining home games.
Both football teams deserve the same type atmosphere we had Friday in Vidalia the rest of the way.
In a contest stopped temporarily in the third quarter after a fight broke out, Delta Charter fell to Lakeview 36-30.
Despite a Lakeview player taking off his helmet and swinging it, no one was ejected.
Delta Charter lost quarterback and playmaker Juvari Singleton in the third quarter after he was slammed down on his head running the football.
“We just had to regroup after that,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “The kids played hard the entire game.”
Singleton had a CT scan, which came back negative.
“He’s OK, just real sore,” Wheeler said.
Delta Charter’s Jaydon Griffin scored from five yards out to pull the Storm to within 36-30 with two minutes remaining.
The Storm, out of timeouts, tried an onside kick that was recovered by Lakeview.
The contest was tied at 22-22 at halftime.
Before going out with the injury, Juvari Singleton was 14-of-20 for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 73 yards on 11 attempts.
Tyrin Singleton caught nine passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Ron Ellis caught three passes for 51 yards.
Davis Cooper led the Storm defense with eight tackles.
Lawson Reyes and Jalen Ivy had six tackles each.
Delta Charter visits Tensas High School Thursday in a District 4-1A contest.
The contest is the first of five straight disttict games. The Storm will compete in Select Division IV in the postseason.
Ferriday High hosts General Trass Thursday at 7 p.m. at Melz Field, seeking its second straight District 2-1A win.
The Trojans opened district play with a 28-24 win over Vidalia Friday.
General Trass, the surprise team of 2A last year, routed the Trojans 60-0 last year.
The Panthers are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district
“They are very athletic,” said Ferriday coach Cleothis Cummings. “They don’t have the weapons they had last year, but they are well coached and very disciplined. “Coach (Toriano) Wells is a good friend of mine, but we’ll be family again after the game.”
Cummings said he wants to continue to see his team improve, especially the young players.
“They are listening, and it’s paying off,” Cummings said. “We have to take care of what we do. We are going to have to be very focused.”
General Trass head coach Toriana Smith is not a big fan of Thursday games.
“It changes your preparation and speeds everthing up,” Smith said.
Smith said his defense is going to have to contain Ferriday’s speed.
“They’ve played real good football, and Coach Cummings has them playing very aggressive,” he said. “They have a ton os speed. We have to contain that and have great tackling in the open field.”
Delta Charter looks to end a two-game losing streak as the Storm travels to Tensas High School Thursday for a 7 p.m. contest.
The Storm are coming off a 36-30 loss to Lakeview.
Besides a 28-14 win over Ringgold, Tensas has been outscored 236-0 in four losses.
Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton had to leave the Lakeview game after being shaken up on a tackle.
Singleton was cleared to play after a CT scan.
“He’s just real sore,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “We have quite a few with bumps and bruises. “We are having to shuffle kids around, and are going to have to have some young kids step up.”
The contest is the District 4-1A opener for the Storm, which was moved to a new district this year.
Delta Charter will compete in the Select playoffs in the postseason.
The Storm will be in Division IV in Select.
Vidalia High travels to the hottest team in District 2-2A Thursday as the Vikings visit Mangham.
“They have a very good offensive line, good running back, a quarterback (Austin Lively) who doesn’t make mistakes, good receivers and a solid defense that is where they are supposed to be all the time,” said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris. “I told our kids it’s like playing a third or fourth round playoff opponent.”
In a battle of District 2-2A favorites Friday, Mangham High got the inside track in district with a 50-21 win at Oak Grove Friday night.
Mangham, whose only loss is to Sterlington, improved to 2-0 in district.
Mangham’s Jalen Williams continued his fantastic season.
The Dragon junior, who enters the Vidalia game as the leading rusher in the state with 1,308 yard and 20 toiuchdowns, finished the game with more than 300 yards rushing, 97 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
Williams has now scored 21 touchdowns through five games.
“He’s the real deal,” said Vidalia Defensive Coordinator Kale Davis.
The Vikings dropped their first game of the season to rival Vidalia 28-20 Friday.
“They have a really good skill set with their quarterback (Sema’J Hayes) and receivers,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “Those same guys lead their defense. We need to keep doing the things we are doing, and continue to improve each week.”
Adams County Christian School head football coach David King was expecting a rebuilding season after losing several seniors from last year’s squad.
This season has been anything but after the Rebels defeated Silliman 28-21 Friday in Clinton, La., to improve to 7-0 on the season.
“This group has really surprised,” King said. “They practice hard, and are a very close knit group. We know we’re going to get everybody’s best. Silliman did some things we haven’t seen all year.”
AC sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter tossed three touchdown passes and Dantavios Stampley’s five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter led to the win.
The Rebels jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on touchdown passes of 42 yards to Tristan Burns and 22 yards to Riley Roach.
Carter completed 14 of 24 passes for 214 yards and the three touchdowns. Tenner had 12 catches for 57 yards to go with three receptions for 42 yards. Burns finished with five catches for 114 yards. Roach had three catches for 37 yards.
ACCS hosts to Tri-County Academy in an MAIS District 3-4A showdown.
“We are the only team to beat them the last two years,” King said. “And they have another outstanding team. It’s a big challenge for us.”
Cathedral High fell to 3-4 on the season as the Green Wave fell to Copiah Academy in Gallman 42-13.
Copiah quarterback Wyatt Albright tossed three touchdown passes and ran for two more.
“He is really good, and everything seemed effortless with him,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne. “Plus they have two receivers who can outrun anybody on our team. They have to be the best team in 5A.”
Copaih led 21-0 in the second quarterback before Wave quarterback Noah Russ cored on an 8-
The only score after halftime was on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Russ to Kaden Batieste with 6:38 left in the third quarter.
Cathedral plays host to Central Hinds Academy Friday at 7 p.m. for its Homecoming contest.
“They are much improved from last year,” Darbonne said. ”They beat us by one point after we missed an extra point. It was one of our worst games last year.”
Cathedral is sitting at No. 13 in power rankings. The top 12 teams advance.
“We just need to take care of what we can take care of, and let everything else play out for itself,” Darbonne said.
Sicily Island and Block meet on the football field for the first time since 2017 with the winner picking up its first win of the season Friday in Sicily Island.
Block and Sicily Island were placed in the same district this season. Before 2017, the two teams had not played since before Sicily Island brought back its football program in 2001.
Both team are 0-5 on the season.
“You have two depleted teams with low number going against each other,” said Sicily Island head coach Curtis Shavers. “We’re hopping we can be competitive.”
Sicily Island fell to St. Frederick 34-0 Friday, finishing the game with 13 healthy players.
Block fell to Bolton 60-12 Friday.
The Bears’ two scores came on touchdown passes of 70 and 45 yards from Kristian O’Steen to Korin Colilns.
“It’s still a process,” said Block first-year head coach Sa’Mel Washington. “But the kids are still playing hard.”
