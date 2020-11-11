Block High got double revenge Friday, defeating Montgomery 36-32 in Montgomery.
The Bears lost to Montgomery 38-16 during the regular season last year, and fell to the Tigers 44-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
"It should not have been that close," said Block coach Benny Vault. "We gave up a fourth-and-25, and there were other plays were we let our guard down. But we have been getting better every week. We need to keep building."
Dexture Jefferson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another.
Zavion Green rushed for more than 100 yards.
The win was the second straight for Block, which improved to 2-3.
The Bears are ranked No. 10 in the Class A power rankings.
Block's scheduled home game with Northwood-Lena has been cancelled due to Covid-19. The Bears picked up Arcadia in an away game Friday.
