After starting out 0-4, Block High School has won three straight games, defeating Arcadia 26-8 Friday in Arcadia.
Block quarterback Dexture Jefferson and running back Zavion Green had big nights for the Bears.
“We’ve come a long way,” said Block head coach Benny Vault. “The kids are understanding the game better now. And they are playing hard.”
The Bears visit St. Mary’s in Natchitoches Friday where a win will give the Bears a share of the district title.
“They like to spread it out and throw the football,” Vault said. “We have to go out and continue to execute and play hard.”
