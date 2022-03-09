Delta Charter senior Jaden Boydstun will sign a scholarship with SouthArk Community College in El Dorado, Ar., joining a program that is in its first year this year.
SouthArk’s first softball coach is Bethany Barcroft, who was an assistant coach at Jackson (Tennessee) State Community College.
“I like the way Coach Barcroft talked to me and made me feel,” Boydstun said. “It seems like a good place to be. I like going to a small college. And I’m glad to be able to continue my softball career.”
Boydstun is coming off a junior season in which she batted .548, the highest batting average ever at Delta Charter. She had an on base percentage of .854, drew 19 walks, drove in 23 runs and only struck out two times to earn All-Parish Player of the Year honors.
Boydstun has picked up where she left off this season, hitting over .700 and powering seven home runs in 10 games. She has not struck out.
“I just go out to have fun,” Boydstun said. “I don’t try to hit it out, I just try to put it somewhere in play.”
Boydstun always takes her first strike.
“It gives me a chance to see it, and not just swing at anything.”
SouthArk competes in NJCAA Region 2,with Carl Albert State, Southern Arkansas University Tech (East Camden), National Park, Murray State and North Arkansas (Harrison) make up Region 2 in softball.
Boydstun, who played basketball at Delta Charter her sophomore and senior seasons, will be joining former Delta Charter basketball and softball player Tierra Jefferson at SouthArk.
Jefferson plays in the outfield for the Lady Stars. Two members of Boydstun’s travel team are also headed to SouthArk.
Boydstun will officially sign with SouthArk at a ceremony at the school within the next two months.
SouthArk also started a baseball program this year.Former El Dorado High School head baseball coach Cannon Lester is the first baseball coach for the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.