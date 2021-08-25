So, after getting all the fog off of ye olde crystal ball (man, that mask really did a number on that ball of magic), my predictions return for a season that I hope is close to normal, but fear is going to be anything but.
One thing I do know, I’ll be home for Christmas.
Even if the high school football season is pushed back.
That was not my thinking last year.
The Class 2A state finals were actually pushed to two days after Christmas because of COVID-19 last year. I was really expecting to be in New Orleans for the state finals with Ferriday for the second straight year.
But Port Allen played the Grinch and upset the Trojans 22-20 as Ferriday could not overcome its own mistakes, coming up three games short of the finals.
Port Allen lost to Mangham, which upset Ferriday earlier in the year.
Mangham was upset by Kinder 19-13 in the semifinals.
Many, which was dominated by Ferriday in the finals in 2019, defeated Kinder 16-13 for the title.
Many won its first two games in the playoffs by forfeit.
That’s how strange a year It was.
And while the cabinet was no where near bare after the state championship run, it’s looking kind of empty going into the season, losing most of the reminder of the standouts who led Ferriday to its first-ever title as Trojans.
But it’s still Ferriday and there’s still a lot of pride walking around Melz Field. And there’s always athletes, although underclassmen are really going to have to step up big this year.
But you also have a number of standouts returning at Mangham and General Trass, the surprise team of 2A who advanced to the semifinals.
That’s as stout as district has been since Sterlington and Ouachita Christian were members.
Ferriday finishes the season at 5-4, falling in the first round of the playoffs.
It would be hard to find a team in the Miss-Lou who was hit harder by COVID-19 than Vidalia last year.
The Vikings lost their first two games to Block and Siciily island, which would have been great for a team playing under a new head coach in Michael Norris, and a new offensive coordinator in Josh Loy, who had only been at Vidalia for about a month.
The Vikings were playing some of their best ball near the end of the season, and battled a tradition-rich St. Helena team in the first round of the playoffs before falling 28-16.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, they play in the same division as Ferriday, General Trass and Mangham.
Vidalia finishes the season at 5-5.
But I’m picking the Vikings to pull off a first-round upset before falling in the second round to go 6-6.
Delta Charter School will have a number of new starters in 2021.
And that’s not just because they lost a lot of players, it’s also because there are some talented freshmen and sophomores donning the blue and white this year.
The Storm finishes 5-5, which is quite impressive considering a district which includes state champions Oak Grove, Cedar Creek and Ouachita Christian.
Delta Charter falls in the first round of the playoffs to finish 5-6.
So who will carry the torch for the Miss-Lou?
Adams County Christian School dropped a class, but the Rebels will still look the same on the field.
After winning it all in 2018 and falling in the MAIS 5A state finals last year, the Rebels will have Riverfield and Tri-County as their roadblock to a second title in four years.
Hurdle cleared. Even reaching the finals last year, it was tough on Rebel coach David King because ACCS was relying more on its defense than its offense.
That changes this year with Jefferson County freshman transfer Coleman Carter lined up behind center.
There are a lot more weapons on the offense this season.
AC finishes unbeaten and hoists another state title trophy, the sixth for King.
Cathedral moves up from 4A to 5A.
The Green Wave start slow, but finish strong, just short of making the playoffs.
Block High was another surprise team from last year, as the Bears earned a No. 12 seed, defeating Merryville 50-6 in a first round contest before falling to Homer in the second round.
The Bears reach the second round this year before making an exit.
Sicily Island competes in that same tough district with Delta Charter.The Tigers finished 0-6 last year, opting out of the playoffs.
Donald Money hung up his whistle at the end of last season, as basketball coach Curtis Shavers stepped in to lead the football team. Shavers will have his troops in the playoffs for one round this year.
Tensas Parish was forced to forfeit its first round playoff game because of COVID-19 last year.
Panther coach Quinton Powell has already had to deal with COVID this summer.
The Panthers do reach the playoffs this year, falling in the first round.
Tensas Academy will look a lot different without Joe Coats on the sideline.
Jason Williams is the new head coach.
The Chiefs lost out in the first round of the playoffs last year.
Look for more of the same this season, as Tensas Academy ends its season in the first round of the playoffs again this year.
So mask up everyone, and go enjoy some high school football. Be safe. You can’t control what goes on on the field, but you can control being able to watch football every Friday.
COVID is nothing to play around with. Just ask my crystal ball.
