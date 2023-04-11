Frank Brocato, who was part of four state championship football teams at Ferriday High, and part of a 54-game unbeaten streak that still stands as a state record, died March 30 at the age of 85 after a yearlong battle with dementia.
“Frank was one of the best high school football players I have ever seen,” said former Ferriday Bulldog and former Vidalia Mayor Hyram Copeland. “He was a man playing a boy’s game. He was a really good person and a unique individual.”
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m., Friday at Evangeline Baptist Church in Jonesville. Attendees are encouraged to bring any pictures or keepsakes of Frank. Food and drinks will be provided.
Brocato was born on December 15, 1937.
Brocato leaves three children, Anthony Brocato, Blake Brocato (Andrea), and Mitchell Brocato (Krissy); four grandchildren, Caroline, Alexandra, Kate, and Milla; siblings, Gloria, and Judie; and a host of extended family and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 29 years, Carolyn Brocato; his son, Phillip Brocato; and his parents, Lydia Marie, and Frank Brocato Sr.; and siblings, Joe, Tony, and Trish.
Brocato was a dedicated teacher and coach for 40 years.
Brocato is a member of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame as a player.
He attended LSU and Northwestern University, where he earned his degree in Biology. After college, he began his coaching career, where he won 247 games as a high school coach. He was also a tennis coach and ran the JTPA program.
The streak started in 1953 as the Class B Bulldogs lost their opener 20-19 to eventual Class A state champion Westlake, but would not lose again until the season-opener in 1957 against Block.
Ferriday won the Northeast title for the second straight year on Thanksgiving Day of 1953, defeating previously unbeaten Waterproof 14-0 before 3,200 fans, many from Ferriday making the short trip up Hwy. 65 to Waterproof.
“It was a tradition for us to somebody in the district on Thanksgiving Day,” Brocato told the Concordia Sentinel in 2020. “Everybody in town came, nobody was worried about eating turkey. I think the 1955 team was our best team, but beating Tallulah in 1956 helped our confidence going into the playoffs,” Brocato said. “Without a doubt, they were a contender, too.”
A celebration of life for Brocato was held Tuesday at Audubon Funeral Home in Slidell.
