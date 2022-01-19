Each year I receive a few media guides from different schools.
Most schools have now stopped doing media guides and just post them electronically on line
I still have stacks and stacks of media guides.
But my favorite did not come because I was a sportswriter.
I loved collecting autographs for the longest time. Back in 1979 I wrote to LSU head coach Dale Brown asking for an autograph from Rudy Macklin.
A 6’7” forward from Louisville, Ky., (yes that went over well in Kentucky) Macklin played at LSU from 1976 to 1981. In his very first game for LSU, he grabbed 32 rebounds against Tulane. He missed most of the 1978-79 season because of an ankle injury, but recovered, and was named an NCAA First TeamAll-American in 1980 and 1981. As a senior, he was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and led LSU to the NCAA Final Four.
Not long after the request I received an LSU basketball media guide in the mail.
I figured Dale Brown must have felt I was content with that.
But as I thumbed through, I came across Rudy Mackin’s bio and sure enough Macklin had signed his name and jersey number over his picture.
But that was the kind of guy Dale brown was and is.
He arrived in Baton Rouge from North Dakota to a football state not known for its love of basketball.
Dale Brown changed that.
He went across the state handing out LS basketballs, looking for kids playing basketball in their driveways and in the street.
And he built a basketball program that would lead to LSU basketball tickets being harder to find than football tickets.
In 1991, Brown scheduled an intra-squad game at Natchez High because he had South Natchez alum Vernel Singleton and Ferriday High alum Shawn Griggs on the team.
Brown was also very close to South Natchez head coach Mike Martin and Ferriday coach Robert Cade.
Both guys worked several of Brown’s camps.
That team also included Shaquille O’Neal and Wayne Sims.
Mike Martin told me that before the game he asked Shaquille to be easy on the rims.
“We didn’t have the portable goals, we had the goals that came down from the ceiling,” Martin said.
Sure enough, Shaquille came down after a steal and slammed a thunderous dunk through the rim.
I looked at Mike, who had a horrified look on his face.
It was either because of the rim or the fact Shaquille came down limping slightly.
Getting off course a bit, Mike Martin shared with me a while back a story about a high school girls basketball player from Beaumont, Tx.
Alexis Morris is the daughter of Raymond Morris and LaToya Wilson.
Raymond was one of the best point guards Martin had at South Natchez and Natchez High. And an absolute joy to talk to after games.
Wilson played point guard for Mary Irving at North Natchez.
She was a fireball, going 100 percent the entire time she was on the court, and playing the game as if she had chip on her shoulder.
Toya’s father, Charles Wilson, was one of the best high school officials in the area.
Alexis Morris played for Kim Mulkey at Baylor, but was released her freshman year for breaking a team rule.
She then attended Rutgers and Texas A&M.
When Mulkey was named LSU women’s coach, Morris approached her former coach and was allowed on the team.
That move has paid off for both as Morris is the second-leading scorer on the team at 14.65 points a game.
Watching her mom and dad play, that’s no surprise here.
OK, back to the original story.
Former Ferriday coach Robert Cade became good friends with Dale, as well. Brown is The Godfather of Cade’s daughter, Robbie Cade Furdge.
Griggs only played one year for Dale Brown after transferring from Louisiana-Lafayette.
“We were down there one year working a camp,” said Cade, who also worked several of Brown’s camps. “Dale told all the camp coaches, ’Fellas, don’t ask for money because I had to use it to get Griggs.’ I said, ‘Whoa, wait a minute.’ Don’t be joking around like that.’”
Griggs told me Dale Brown still calls him today.
I was shocked. And then not shocked
That’s Dale Brown. And it is so right to have his name imprinted in the Pete Maravich assembly center floor.
Thanks, Dale Brown.
And thanks for the media guide. It was and still is a treasure.
Just like you.
