We lost the top of the class when longtime Concordia Parish educator, coach and administrator Rick Brown passed away on December 4.
I don’t know where to begin talking about Rick Brown, who lost his battle to cancer.
Wait a minute. Yes I do
Every time I walked into the front door at Vidalia High School with the principal’s door to the left wide open I would hear someone begin singing the lollipop guild song from the Wizard of Oz. It was a song about the Munchkins. And it never got old.
And it was fitting considering the Wizard of Oz was Brown’s favorite movie.
When Rick Brown, Dee Faircloth and Jana Lincecum were in the same room together at Vidalia High, I usually needed a break from laughing so hard.
But when Faircloth, Lincecum or anyone else at Vidalia High needed something to improve the school, Brown would try to move mountains for them to get it. That’s the kind of loyal and close friend Brown was to so many people.
He loved showing off a rough exterior. But it was always erased by such a teddy bear interior.
I got to know Rick Brown well when he was an assistant football and basketball coach at Ferriday High.
How many assistant coaches can say their teams competed regularly in the playoffs in football and won two state championships in basketball.
Brown was an assistant coach for the always laid-back Robert Cade.
It was a running joke with us that one day officials at another school thought Brown was the head coach and Cade the bus driver.
One of my favorite stories is when the Ferriday bench received a technical foul during a basketball game at the Sunkist Tournament in Lafayette.
Cade stood up asking why, and the official pointed to the other end of the bench at Brown.
“Coach Brown knew I wasn’t going to say anything so he was hollering,” Cade said. “And then when he got the technical I said, ‘Man, what are you doing? You know that goes to the head coach. So he casually walks up to me and says you know if you get another one you’re out of the game. He walked back to his spot and was quiet the rest of the game.’”
As principal at Vidalia High, Brown was a regular at Louisiana High School Athletic Assocation meetings, especially when it came to having to defend his small school.
Brown backed his coaches and made sure Vidalia High was not going to be anybody’s afterthought.
Faircloth could never finish some of the stories he told me from those meetings from laughing so hard.
And when Faircloth was low on assistant coaches, Brown stepped in to coach the offensive line.
My son, Jake, marveled at how good an offensive line coach Brown proved to be, during practice and games.
When Faircloth returned as head coach three years ago, the first person he phoned was Brown. Brown had to turn him down for health reasons.
Thanks for the great memories Mr. Brown. Until we meet again down that yellow brick road.
