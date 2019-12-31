Want to know how special a player is? Watch how longtime journalists react to his or her play.
There might not be a more cynical group in the world than us media type. We’re not exactly easily impressed. So when ESPN’s Tom Luginbill and Louis Reddick were at a loss for words on the Film Room broadcast, I found that’s noteworthy in itself. You’re talking about two guys who have not only covered college football all season long but have also been doing it for several years. Witnessing their reaction to Burrow’s unmatched ability to manufacture plays off script is quite perplexing. Much like throwing seven touchdown passes in the first half of a College Football Playoff Game.
In reviewing Burrow’s ridiculous performance, I suddenly regretted ever comparing anyone’s performance to a video game because that seems to be the only way to describe what Burrow is doing. After all, we’re running out of superlatives here.
A few weeks ago I took at look at the past 10 Heisman winners and compared Burrow’s resume to each one. Burrow, after the Georgia rout in the SEC Championship, had already turned in more impressive numbers than most of the Heisman winners in the past decade. But I felt more work had to be done to top Heisman winners like Auburn’s Cam Newton. I don’t feel the same after Burrow broke multiple College Football Playoff records like the most passing touchdowns (seven), the most passing yards (493) and touchdowns responsible for (eight). And really, he only needed a half to break the passing touchdowns one. Burrow’s eight touchdowns, by the way, is an overall bowl record.
After beating his sixth Top 10 team, Burrow now has completed 77.8 percent of his passes for 5,208, 55 touchdowns and six interceptions.
At this point, Burrow has put forth a compelling case for greatest ever. And listen, I’ve tried to hold off on this all season long.
For most of the season I’ve been mesmerized by his ability to scan a field, maneuver the pocket and somehow find the right place to go with the football nearly 80 percent of the time. But you can’t just label him the greatest of all time, right? In the back of my head, I kept telling myself that some defensive coordinator would figure out a way to slow LSU’s gunslinger down. Someone would make him look human.
Fourteen games later I’m dumbfounded. It hasn’t happened. He’s playing at a higher level than we’ve ever seen. These aren’t dinks and dunks, folks. Burrow is consistently throwing the ball downfield and is on pace to break the completion percentage record. Just let that sit in.
He’s also just three passing touchdowns shy of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan’s record of 58 touchdowns in 2006.
No player is perfect. But Burrow has produced the closest season to perfection we’ve ever seen. Now it’s up to LSU’s second Heisman winner and his teammates to cap the greatest individual college football season in style.
Bring on Clemson. Bring on the remaining record holders.
