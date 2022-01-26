It wasn’t supposed to happen this quick.
Joe Burrow was destined to take over the NFL one day, but to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the AFC Championship Game in just his second year in the league is quite astonishing.
It’s the Bengals after all. Before this 2022 playoff run, the Bengals’ previous playoff win occurred prior to my birth. And I turned 30 last year…
In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock, Burrow threw for 348 yards in Cincinnati’s 19-16 win against No. 1 Tennessee on the road to become one of the final four NFL teams remaining in the playoffs.
You know what the weirdest part about all of this is? It’s not even that surprising.
After the win against the Titans, Burrow is now 8-0 in “got to have it games” over the last three years. Dating back to LSU’s remarkable 2019 National Championship run, Burrow is 8-0 when facing Alabama (regular season), Georgia (SEC title), Oklahoma (semifinal), Clemson (national title), Ravens (Week 16), Chiefs (Week 17), Raiders (NFL Wild Card) and Titans (NFL Divisional Round). Burrow has thrown for 3,261 yards and 29 touchdowns with one interception in those victories, by the way. And that one interception was off of a deflection that looked to scrape the ground before Amani Hooker gained control of the ball for the Titans. It was a controversial play ruled in favor of the Titans.
And if you watched the game, you know that play led to Tennessee tying the contest late in the third quarter before Burrow made a critical throw to Ja’Marr Chase on the sideline late in the fourth. That set up Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal to send the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game.
CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle was trying quantify Burrow’s value during the broadcast. And as he was struggling to find the words, he actually stumbled on the perfect phrase. He used the words “unflappable mentality.” That’s what makes Burrow different.
Heck, it’s apparent during the games, but it’s obviously the same behind closed doors. During a team meeting Friday night, Burrow had what was reported to be an “epic” team meeting, where the message was simply “Why not us?” WLWT’s Mark Slaughter reported that Burrow’s speech sent the team into a frenzy.
The team never stops believing it can win, even if Burrow becomes only the second quarterback to win a playoff game after being sacked eight or more times.
Whether it’s his toughness, quick-decision making, accuracy or self-belief, Burrow has all the intangibles necessary to change a franchise. He’s simply a winner, as LSU Sports Information Director Michael Bonnette pointed out on Twitter.
In high school, Burrow led Athens to seven playoff wins, which were the first and only playoff wins in the history of that school at the time. At LSU, Burrow led the school to its only 15-0 mark and arguably the greatest season in the history of college football. And now with the Bengals, he’s led Cincinnati to its first playoff win in 31 years and first-ever road playoff win.
For a lot of us, years of observing sports creates this little voice in the back of your head that tells you there’s no way this story continues through the AFC Championship Game and into the Super Bowl. But I think Burrow has earned the benefit of the doubt at this point.
What Burrow is doing isn’t normal, but we learned a long time ago that Joey Franchise is anything but.
