“Feet on the floor.”
That is what me and my cousins heard when I stayed over for the night on a school night.
Clarence Bowlin was not leaving the room until he was sure me and his sons Mike and Steve were fully awake.
And CAB, as he was affectionately known by his sons and daughter Susan, using his initials, carried that type of getting the job done through his many years at Sports Center, beginning when it was downtown on South Union Street, to his duties as local and national Dixie Youth baseball commissioner.
Clarence died Tuesday morning at the age of 92.
CAB married my mom’s sister.
We spent a lot of time crossing that one Mississippi River Bridge for visits. And every one of them was worth it.
If you wanted an opinion on anything, ask CAB.
And if you wanted to get into a debate about anything, bring up any subject to CAB.
I can remember he and my dad and uncles having many discussions, and the more controversial the better.
But even after a few that got a little over the top, CAB and those involved in the discussions ended with the utmost respect for each other.
CAB had been one of the most vocal when it comes to Natchez needing to improve the recreation in the city, especially the ball parks in Duncan Park, which included one named after him.
The Natchez Dixie Youth Baseball League was one of the best in the state when CAB was running it.
He knew how to put the right people around him such as Malcom Wallace, Porky Smith, Barr Brown, John Mark Williams, Garnell Webb and so many others.
People ask me what has happened to Dixie Youth Baseball in Natchez.
Well, CAB and the volunteers who loved the program and the kids are gone.
I remember when Andy Pressgrove had a local talk TV show.
I had just written a column on Dexter Butcher of Block High not being able to go to LSU because he was a Proposition 48.
CAB asked me to go on Andy’s show to discuss it.
You know the old saying, “Pick your battles.” I politely declined.
But I always enjoyed talking to CAB about current issues, and even more talking about the golden days.
I also admired the way Mom’s sister, Mary Margaret “Pete” Bowlin was able to reel CAB in and keep everything civil.
Pete was a great complement to CAB.
Carence was named as a national director for Dixie Youth in 1960.
“Albert Case from Crosby resigned and I was nominated,” Clarence said. “Me and my wife (late Mary Margaret “Pete”) Bowlin got to see the eastern part of the country going to Dixie Youth World Series. I got to see Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma.”
Believe me, the best things about those trips for CAB was having Pete along with him.
Clarence also played a big part in Dixie Youth baseball making batters wear faceguards.
“At the end of my term you can look at the record book and see my fingerprints on some rulings,” he said.
When I texted Tony Byrne about CAB, the former long-time Natchez Mayor was saddended by the news.
“He was a great man for Natchez and the entire area,” Byrne said.
CAB served as Natchez Dixie Youth Baseball League commissioner for 50 years, 38 of those as one of three national directors of the league.
Clarence also served as a high school football official for 35 yards and as a high school basketball referee for 30 years, while also umpiring local Dixie Youth baseball games.
Clarence also worked for Sports Center in Natchez for 70 years.
Clarence played basketball at Natchez High for A.I. Rexinger.
Clarence coached Cathedral’s boys basketball team for two years.
In 1947, Clarence ran the Natchez independent basketball and softball leagues.
Clarence served in the Naval Reserve during the Korean War.
Clarence began working in Little League Baseball in Natchez when he returned in 1953 from serving in the Navy.
“Newt Jones and Bill Carroll got ahold of me and asked me to help with the program,” Clarence said. “The next year it changed to Dixie Youth. Me and W.O. Smith worked together three years in a row, calling games every Monday and Thursday night at Carroll-Jones Field. In 1956, Newt and Bill told me they were retiring and that I was the person for the job. I was working at Sports Center and told them I don’t know if I could. So they called (Sports Center owner) Wadley Craig. Wadley told me to go ahead.”
Clarence was awarded the Contributor to Amateur Football award by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, Inc., Miss-Lou Chapter in 1987.
Clarence said he never was involved in so many extra-curricular recreational projects for the money.
“A man asked me one how much I got paid, it must be pretty good,” Clarence said. “I told him that one day when I was in back of Sports Center one of the former players came back and shook hands with me and said he would probably be in a penitentiary if it wasn’t for the baseball program. I’ve had many kids come back and visit say how much they enjoyed playing in the league and that’s enough reward for the job.”
I know having CAB as my uncle was a huge reward for me.
